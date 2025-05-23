Phillies vs. A's Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, May 23
The red-hot Phillies will look to extend their winning streak to eight games when they open a three-game set against the Athletics on Friday night in Sacramento. Philadelphia has now surged into sole possession of first place in the NL East behind a dominant stretch of pitching and timely offense, outscoring opponents 42-17 during the streak.
Zack Wheeler, who continues his magnificence into 2025, gets the ball for the series opener, carrying a 5-1 record and 2.67 ERA into his 10th start of the year.
Oakland, meanwhile, has hit a wall after a promising start to the season. The A’s were just swept by the Angels and have lost nine straight, falling into last place in the AL West. Lefty Jeffrey Springs (5-3, 3.91 ERA) will try to stop the bleeding against one of the most complete teams in the league right now.
I’ll break down my betting prop and game prediction for Friday night’s interleague meeting.
Phillies vs. Athletics Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Phillies -1.5 (-120)
- Athletics +1.5 (+100)
Moneyline
- Phillies (-180)
- Athletics (+152)
Total
- Over 9.5 (-102)
- Under 9.5 (-120)
Phillies vs. Athletics Probable Pitchers
- Phillies: Zach Wheeler (5-1, 2.67 ERA)
- Athletics: Jeffrey Springs (5-3, 3.91 ERA)
Phillies vs. Athletics How to Watch
- Date: Friday,May 23, 2025
- Time: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Sutter Health Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBCSCA, NBCSP
- Phillies Record: 32-18
- Athletics Record: 22-29
Phillies vs. Athletics Best MLB Prop Bet
- Zack Wheeler Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-135 at FanDuel)
This one seems obvious: a tailspinning team that overperformed at the plate to start the season against a top contender’s ace. I think the line and price here are reasonable enough to buy into the obvious.
Wheeler is nothing short of masterful right now. He’s striking out hitters at an 11.25 per nine-inning clip — his highest mark of his decorated career. His 2.12 xERA implies he won’t be slowing down any time soon, and I can’t see the likes of the Athletics getting in the way.
Wheeler is amongst the best of the best across all contract quality metrics and has hit seven strikeouts in five of his last six starts. He’s been good for at least six innings in all but one start of his 10 this season.
Phillies vs. Athletics Prediction and Pick
Sutter Health Park offers a healthy rate of batted balls and hitter happy days. The Phillies should enjoy those fruits as they rank within the top 10 in exit velocity, hard hit rate and expected slug percentage.
Springs has done a fair job in limiting opposing hitters in those departments, but he has his work cut out for him here. The southpaw has had command problems throughout his 10 starts, walking 3.57 hitters per nine innings.
In contrast to the profile of Wheeler, he is striking out just 6.96 batters per nine and his fastball velocity has sunk to in the bottom percentile of baseball.
Bryce Harper has paved the way throughout the seven-game streak with a .500 average, 14 hits, and nine RBIs. His supporting cast of Trea Turner and Alec Bohm at this time — both of whom have at least eight hits — makes for an inviting case to lean on the road favorites.
Pick: Phillies -1.5 (-120 at FanDuel)
