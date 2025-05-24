Phillies vs. Athletics Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Saturday, May 24
The Philadelphia Phillies have overtaken the top spot in the NL East and they'll look to build on that lead this weekend when they take on the Athletics. They've strung together eight straight wins including a 4-3 victory against the Athletics last night.
Can they win a ninth straight game tonight, or should we bet this game another way? Let's take a look.
Phillies vs. Athletics Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Phillies -1.5 (-110)
- Athletics +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Phillies -174
- Athletics +146
Total
- 9.5 (Over -122/Under +100)
Phillies vs. Athletics How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, May 24
- Game Time: 10:05 PM EST
- Venue: Sutter Health Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBCSCA, NBCSP, MLBN (out-of-market only)
- Phillies Record: 33-18
- Athletics Record: 22-30
Phillies vs. Athletics Probable Pitchers
- Philadelphia: Cristopher Sanchez, LHP (4-1, 3.10 ERA)
- Athletics: Jeffrey Springs, LHP (5-3, 3.91 ERA)
Phillies vs. Athletics Best Prop Bet
- Jeffrey Springs OVER 1.5 Walks (-113) via Caesars
Jeffrey Springs has struggled with his command at times this season, walking 2+ batters in three straight starts and in four of his seven starts in 2025. Tonight, he'll face a Phillies team that has drawn a walk on 9% of their plate appearances against left-handed pitchers, the 10th best rate in the Majors. This seems like a great spot to bet on Springs to allow at least two walks once again.
Phillies vs. Athletics Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I broke down why I'm betting on the OVER in tonight's interleague showdown:
Both the Phillies and Athletics have been two of the best teams in the Majors in attacking left-handed pitching. Ahead of today's games, they rank fifth and sixth in OPS against lefties at .788 and .766 respectively. That's going to play a big role as both teams are also rolling with a lefty starting pitcher.
Cristopher Sanchez (3.10 ERA) of the Phillies will take on Jeffrey Springs (3.91 ERA) of the Athletics and both pitchers are in for a tough matchup against the opposing lineup.
Even if the starters survive the early part of the game, this OVER will never be out of the mix as both teams' bullpens rank in the bottom 10 of the Majors, including the Athletics who have a bullpen ERA of 6.06, the third highest amongst all teams.
Pick: OVER 9.5 (-122)
