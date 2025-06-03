Phillies vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 3
The Phillies took a reality check from the Brewers getting swept before heading to Toronto to take on the Blue Jays at the top of a six-game road trip. They’ve lost their hold on the NL East to the Mets and now sit 1 ½ games back while the Blue Jays just swept the Athletics and are on a five-game win streak.
Philadelphia will deploy Christopher Sánchez (4-1, 3.32 ERA), who continues to build off his 2024 breakout campaign with a strong mix of strike-throwing and soft contact — holding opponents to a .238 batting average and generating a 55% ground ball rate. The 27-year-old has also allowed two runs or fewer in six of his last eight starts, helping anchor a Phillies rotation that’s been among MLB’s best in the early going.
Toronto counters with right-hander Bowden Francis (2-6, 5.04 ERA). He’s struggled to find consistency in his first full season as a starter. Francis owns a 1.44 WHIP and has allowed more than one home run in three of his last five outings.
Here’s my picks for a prop and a prediction on Tuesday night’s game.
Phillies vs. Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bet
- Kyle Schwarber Home Run (+420 at FanDuel)
I’m looking to Philadelphia’s biggest power hitter to help snap the slump on Tuesday. Schwarber is in the 99th percentile in xSLG (.629) and hard-hit percentage (59.5%), which makes him a candidate to positively regress. In real time, Schwarber hasn’t homered in four games, but his 19 in 59 puts him on pace for 52 long balls.
Francis has allowed 15 homers in 55 ⅓ innings, which translates to a lofty 2.44 per nine. Schwarber’s elite bat speed, barrel rate and exit velocity — according to Statcast — are simply too scorching hot right now to not acknowledge his upside at an indoor park, no less.
Phillies vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
The Phils present as well-positioned to bounce back Tuesday behind a deep, versatile lineup and a favorable pitching edge with Sanchez. He has been reliable on the road with a 3.24 ERA, while Francis has had troubles at Rogers Centre with a 6.43 ERA.
Phillies shortstop Trea Turner, who has 70 hits and 16 stolen bases, has been setting the tone with on-base consistency while Schwarber (19 HR, 44 RBIs) and Nick Castellanos (30 RBIs) are providing plenty of power and timely hitting.
Philadelphia is already amongst the upper echelon in offenses with a .333 OBP, but it is expected to keep improving as a top-ten club in xBA (.264). Toronto’s staff has allowed 81 home runs in 59 games, ranking No. 28 overall/
Pick: Phillies (-137 at FanDuel)
