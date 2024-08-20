Phillies vs. Braves Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Tuesday, Aug. 20 (Trust Zack Wheeler)
The Philadelphia Phillies are road favorites on Tuesday night against the Atlanta Braves, who can’t seem to catch a break with the injury bug this season.
Austin Riley fractured his right hand, leaving the Braves without him and Ronald Acuna Jr. as they attempt to fight for a playoff spot in the National League.
To make matters worse, the Braves have to face an NL Cy Young candidate in Zack Wheeler on Tuesday. Oddsmakers have them set as home underdogs as a result, even with Reynaldo Lopez (2.06 ERA) opposing him.
Here’s a look at the odds, players to watch and my best bet on Tuesday night.
Phillies vs. Braves Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Phillies -1.5 (+124)
- Braves +1.5 (-148)
Moneyline
- Phillies: -135
- Braves: +114
Total
- 8.5 (Over -102/Under -118)
Phillies vs. Braves Probable Pitchers
- Philadelphia: Zack Wheeler (12-5, 2.72 ERA)
- Atlanta: Reynaldo Lopez (7-4, 2.06 ERA)
Phillies vs. Braves How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Aug. 20
- Time: 7:20 p.m. EST
- Venue: Truist Park
- How to Watch (TV): TBS
- Phillies record: 73-51
- Braves record: 66-58
Phillies vs. Braves Key Players to Watch
Philadelphia Phillies
Zack Wheeler: This will be the 25th start of the season for Wheeler, and he’s allowed two or fewer runs in 19 of them, good for a 2.72 ERA. While Philly is just 14-10 in Wheeler’s starts, he did shut down the Braves across six innings in his lone meeting with them this season.
Atlanta Braves
Michael Harris: With Acuna and Riley out, the Braves are going to rely more on Michael Harris, who recently came off the injured list himself. This season, Harris is hitting .252 with six home runs across 72 games.
Phillies vs. Braves Prediction and Pick
Both Wheeler and Lopez have pitched well this season, but I’m not sold on Lopez outdueling the Phillies ace in this game.
Lopez has not made a start since July 28, and he was starting to regress than month with his ERA jumping from 1.70 to 2.06. Those are still impressive numbers, but he doesn’t have the body of work that Wheeler has over the course of his career.
Plus, the Braves lineup is decimated by injuries and now has to take on one of the best offenses in the league.
I’ll trust Wheeler to get the Phillies another win tonight.
Pick: Phillies Moneyline (-135)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.