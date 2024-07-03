Phillies vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for Wednesday, July 3
An NL Cy Young contender looks to push closer to the award on Wednesday when Zack Wheeler takes the mound at Wrigley Field.
Wheeler will have to deal with hitter friendly conditions and a formidable pitcher on the other side in Shota Imanaga. While Imanaga has exited the Cy Young conversation, are we getting a break on the price to back him against a Phillies team that is down two of its most potent hitters in Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber?
Here’s our full betting preview for Wednesday’s matchup.
Phillies vs. Cubs Odds, Spread and Total
Run Line
- Phillies: -1.5 (+140)
- Cubs: +1.5 (-170
Moneyline
- Phillies: -116
- Cubs: -102
Total: 7.5 (Over -106/Under -114)
Phillies vs. Cubs How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 3
- Game Time: 8:05 PM EST
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network
- Phillies Record: 56-29
- Cubs Record: 39-47
Phillies vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers
Philadelphia Phillies: Zack Wheeler (9-4, 2.73 ERA)
Chicago Cubs: Shota Imanaga (7-2, 3.07 ERA)
Phillies vs. Cubs Key Players to Watch
Philadelphia Phillies
Zack Wheeler: Wheeler is the favorite to win Cy Young, behind a blend of impressive strikeout prowess and an ability to limit hard contact. He is striking out to par with his career average, 26%, and has dropped his hard hit rate to 31%, which ranks in the 91st percentile. Wheeler will face a Cubs team that strikes out often, but is dangerous at the dish to go yard, especially in hitter friendly conditions.
Chicago Cubs
Shota Imanaga: Imanaga couldn’t hold up his blistering start to the season, but is it time for him to bounce back? The left hander posted a 5.67 ERA in five June starts, but has been a victim of some poor variance when the ball is put in play. He ranks at the league average in hard-hit rate, and is one of the best control pitchers in the bigs, walking only four percent of batters. Can he find his form against a short-handed Phillies team?
Phillies vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick
I’ll buy low on the Cubs with Imanaga on the mound, who is due for a positive bounce after a poor month of June.
Imanaga still has pinpoint control and doesn’t give any easy bases to opponents, which can keep the Cubs close against Cy Young favorite Zack Wheeler, who may be due for a minor setback (actual ERA: 2.73 vs. xERA of 2.98).
Both pitchers give up more flyballs than groundballs, and with the wind blowing out at more than five miles per hour at Wrigley Field, I can see this game being higher scoring than the total implies between two elite pitchers.
With the game potentially becoming a bullpen-centric affair, I’ll take the small home underdogs to knock off the Phillies, who are still playing at a high level despite not having the likes of Bryce Harper or Kyle Schwarber. Can this be a game where the team’s depth is tested?
At this price, I’m willing to bet on it.
PICK: Cubs ML (-102)
