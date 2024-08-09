SI

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Friday, August 9th

Iain MacMillan

Jul 3, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 3, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies have seemingly snapped out of their cold streak, winning three straight games including two against the Los Angeles Dodgers and one in the series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

They'll look to carry that momentum into their Friday night showdown with the Diamondbacks, who are desperately clinging on to a wild card spot in the National League.

Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on Friday's game.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Run Line

  • Phillies -1.5 (+110)
  • Diamondbacks +1.5 (-133)

Moneyline

  • Phillies -143
  • Diamondbacks +120

Total

  • OVER 8.5 (-110)
  • UNDER 8.5 (-110)

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

  • Philadelphia: Zack Wheelers (11-5, 2.77 ERA)
  • Arizona: Ryne Nelson (8-6, 4.65 ERA)

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch

  • Date: Friday, August 9
  • Time: 9:40 p.m. EST
  • Venue: Chase Field
  • How to Watch (TV): Arizona Diamondbacks, NBCSP
  • Phillies record: 69-46
  • Diamondbacks record: 63-53

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Key Players to Watch

Philadelphia Phillies

Zack Wheeler: Not only is this a big game for Zack Wheeler in terms of helping to Phillies gain some momentum in the final stretch of the season, but every start for Wheeler from here on out will play a big role in his case for the Cy Young. He's currently second on the odds list at +240 odds, behind only Chris Sale (+100) of the Atlanta Braves.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Ketel Marte: There's no denying Ketel Marte is the MVP of this Diamomdbacks team. He leads the lineup in batting average (.295), home runs (29), RBIs (80), and WAR (+5.9). In fact, he's first in the National League in WAR, even slightly ahead of the current runaway favorite to win NL MVP, Shohei Ohtani.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick

It's hard to bet against this Phillies team with the momentum behind them, but it's also tough to fade the Diamondbacks' bats with how good they've been of late. That's why I'm opting for betting on the total in this game instead and with it set at 8.5, I'll take the OVER.

That may seem like a fool's errand with Zack Wheeler on the mound, but he'll have to face a Diamondbacks lineup that leads all of Major League Baseball in OPS dating back to the start of July at .859. They've also scored the most total runs in that time frame with 204, which is 22 more than the next best team.

Ryne Nelson gets the start for the DBacks and he hasn't had his best stuff of late, allowing four earned runs in two of his last three starts. If he stumbles at all against the Phillies, they're going to make him pay.

I'll sit back and root for runs in this National League showdown.

Pick: OVER 8.5 Runs (-110)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

Published
Iain MacMillan

IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

Home/Betting