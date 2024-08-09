Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Friday, August 9th
The Philadelphia Phillies have seemingly snapped out of their cold streak, winning three straight games including two against the Los Angeles Dodgers and one in the series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
They'll look to carry that momentum into their Friday night showdown with the Diamondbacks, who are desperately clinging on to a wild card spot in the National League.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on Friday's game.
Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Run Line
- Phillies -1.5 (+110)
- Diamondbacks +1.5 (-133)
Moneyline
- Phillies -143
- Diamondbacks +120
Total
- OVER 8.5 (-110)
- UNDER 8.5 (-110)
Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
- Philadelphia: Zack Wheelers (11-5, 2.77 ERA)
- Arizona: Ryne Nelson (8-6, 4.65 ERA)
Phillies vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch
- Date: Friday, August 9
- Time: 9:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Field
- How to Watch (TV): Arizona Diamondbacks, NBCSP
- Phillies record: 69-46
- Diamondbacks record: 63-53
Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Key Players to Watch
Philadelphia Phillies
Zack Wheeler: Not only is this a big game for Zack Wheeler in terms of helping to Phillies gain some momentum in the final stretch of the season, but every start for Wheeler from here on out will play a big role in his case for the Cy Young. He's currently second on the odds list at +240 odds, behind only Chris Sale (+100) of the Atlanta Braves.
Arizona Diamondbacks
Ketel Marte: There's no denying Ketel Marte is the MVP of this Diamomdbacks team. He leads the lineup in batting average (.295), home runs (29), RBIs (80), and WAR (+5.9). In fact, he's first in the National League in WAR, even slightly ahead of the current runaway favorite to win NL MVP, Shohei Ohtani.
Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick
It's hard to bet against this Phillies team with the momentum behind them, but it's also tough to fade the Diamondbacks' bats with how good they've been of late. That's why I'm opting for betting on the total in this game instead and with it set at 8.5, I'll take the OVER.
That may seem like a fool's errand with Zack Wheeler on the mound, but he'll have to face a Diamondbacks lineup that leads all of Major League Baseball in OPS dating back to the start of July at .859. They've also scored the most total runs in that time frame with 204, which is 22 more than the next best team.
Ryne Nelson gets the start for the DBacks and he hasn't had his best stuff of late, allowing four earned runs in two of his last three starts. If he stumbles at all against the Phillies, they're going to make him pay.
I'll sit back and root for runs in this National League showdown.
Pick: OVER 8.5 Runs (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!