Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for Thursday, Aug. 8
In 2023, the Arizona Diamondbacks stunned the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLCS, but this season has been all about the Phillies, who are poised to have the best record in Major League Baseball.
Can the Phillies prove that this year is different by avenging its NLCS loss to the D-Backs at Chae Field? The teams start a four game set on Thursday night in a favorable matchups for the Phillies. Here's how to bet on this one with Kolby Alford set to face off against Jordan Montgomery.
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Spread and Total
Run Line
- Phillies: -1.5 (+138)
- Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-166)
Moneyline
- Phillies: -106
- Diamondbacks: -110
Total: 9.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Phillies vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, August 8
- Game Time: 9:40 PM EST
- Venue: Chase Field
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports-Philadelphia
- Phillies Record: 68-46
- Diamondbacks Record: 63-52
Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
Philadelphia Phillies: Kolby Allard (0-0, 4.50 ERA)
Arizona Diamondbacks: Jordan Montgomery (7-5, 6.37 ERA)
Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Key Players to Watch
Philadelphia Phillies
Kyle Schwarber: Schwarber belted three home runs in Wednesday’s win against the Dodgers, a sign of the massive upside the left handed slugger has in this Phillies lineup. Schwarber is also a legitimate threat against left handed pitching, hitting .340 against southpaws with 10 home runs.
Arizona Diamondbacks
Ketel Marte: Marte is building a late NL MVP case with a big second half surge. Since the All-Star break, Marte is hitting .328 with 10 home runs and 23 runs batted in while slugging .791.
Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick
The Phillies are in good shape on Thursday night against the Diamondbacks, who are starting the struggling Jordan Montgomery. The left hander has fallen off in his first season with Arizona and is showing little signs of improving. He ranks in the fourth percentile in strikeout percentage and has been torched by hard contact (26th percentile).
Philadelphia is the best hitting team against left handed pitching, which is going to make for an explosive Thursday night showing from the NL East leaders.
PICK: Phillies ML (-106)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.