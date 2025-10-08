Phillies vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for NLDS Game 3
The Philadelphia Phillies look to stay alive in the NLDS after dropping the first two games at home.
Meanwhile, the Dodgers are still undefeated in the postseason after sweeping the Reds and earning two close victories in Philadelphia.
Can the Phillies stave off elimination on Wednesday night?
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Phillies vs. Dodgers on Wednesday night?
Phillies vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Phillies +1.5 (-150)
- Dodgers -1.5 (+123)
Moneyline
- Phillies +148
- Dodgers -181
Total
- 8 (Over -103/Under -118)
Phillies vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- Phillies: Aaron Nola (5-10, 6.01 ERA)
- Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (12-8, 2.49 ERA)
Phillies vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, October 8
- Time: 9:08 p.m. ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): TBS
- Phillies record: 96-66 (0-2)
- Dodgers record: 93-69 (4-0)
Phillies vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets
Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto OVER 7.5 Strikeouts (+108)
The Los Angeles Dodgers have the luxury of giving the ball to Yoshinobu Yamamoto after Shohei Ohtani and Blake Snell silenced the Phillies’ bats in Philadelphia. Each of those Dodgers starters picked up nine strikeouts, and there’s no reason to think Yamamoto can’t get at least eight.
The Japanese righthander allowed just two unearned runs on four hits while striking out nine through 6.2 innings in his first start of the postseason, and he gets the ball again at home.
Yamamoto had 83 strikeouts in 68 innings at home this season for a K/9 of 11 as opposed to 10.1 on the road. He had at latest eight strikeouts in only 11 of 30 starts this season, but finished the season strong with a pair of seven-strikeout showings and a trio of 10-punchout performances.
The Phillies’ bats have yet to get going, and Yamamoto will keep them guessing on Wednesday night.
Phillies vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
The Phillies’ decision to start Aaron Nola in Game 3 is an interesting one, and one deserved only by name. Nola posted a 6.01 ERA this season, and was even worse on the road. He went 0-6 away from Citizens Bank Park with 32 ER in 41.1 IP (6.97 ERA), and the Phillies lost six of those eight starts.
Nola missed over three months of the season, and wasn’t much better after coming back from injury. He allowed 29 ER in 44.2 IP (5.84) in his final eight starts, allowing at least four runs in five of those outings.
Yamamoto, on the other hand, was spectacular this season. He finished the year especially strong with just 3 ER in 34 IP across his final five starts. If you add in his Wild Card start, that’s 3 ER in 40.2 IP.
The Dodgers have an embarrassment of riches throughout the lineup while the Phillies lineup has been embarrassing this series.
Take Los Angeles to complete the sweep of Philadelphia with ease.
Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (+123)
