Phillies vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for Tuesday, August 6th
The Phillies and Dodgers continue a measuring stick matchup against one another as each team prepares for a late season run to the National League Pennant.
The top two teams in the NL continue its early week series with two pitchers looking to lock down a starting pitcher spot in their team's respective postseason rotations in Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez and Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw.
Kershaw has struggled since his return from offseason shoulder surgery, but will the Phillies have the offense to take advantage as the team goes through a mid-season slump?
Here's our full betting preview for Phillies vs. Dodgers.
Phillies vs. Dodgers Odds, Spread and Total
Run Line
- Phillies: -1.5 (+146)
- Dodgers: +1.5 (-178)
Moneyline
- Phillies: -104
- Dodgers: -118
Total: 8.5 (Over -102/Under -120)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Phillies vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, August 6th
- Game Time: 10:10 PM EST
- Venue: Dodger Field
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports-Philadelphia, SportsNet LA
- Phillies Record: 66-46
- Dodgers Record: 66-47
Phillies vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
Philadelphia Phillies: Christopher Sanchez (7-7, 3.36 ERA)
Los Angeles Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (0-1, 5.87 ERA
Phillies vs. Dodgers Key Players to Watch
Philadelphia Phillies
Bryce Harper: Harper is struggling out of the All-Star break, hitting only .162 with four home runs and eight RBI’s in 16 games. The slugger has fallen out of MVP contention as the Phillies are going through a bit of a second half slump, but can he step up in Los Angeles in a potential NLCS preview?
Los Angeles Dodgers
Shohei Ohtani: The runaway favorite to win MVP isn’t hitting as well as he was in the first half of the season, but isn’t having the slump that Harper is going through. Ohtani is hitting .262, but also has a .607 slugging percentage as he has five home runs and 12 RBI’s in 16 games. The first year Dodgers DH hit .316 in the first half of the season, but his slugging percentage is only slightly higher at .635.
Phillies vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
Clayton Kershaw continues to work himself into shape for the Dodgers with an eye on the postseason, not a Tuesday night matchup in early August.
He has a 14% strikeout rate through two starts this season and has zero pop on his fastball (fifth percentile in velocity on that pitch). While the Dodgers have the lineup edge, I’m going to side with the Phillies as a way to fade Kershaw until he starts to look more like his normal self.
Meanwhile, Cristopher Sanchez has proven to be a key cog in the Phillies rotation that has paced the team to the top of the NL East. He has a lower than average strikeout rate, but has been able to pitch to soft contact all season, rating in the 77th percentile in hard-hit percentage and 97th percentile in terms of groundball rate. The Phillies pitcher should be more than capable of keeping the Dodgers offense to a moderate amount while Philadelphia tees off on a diminished Kershaw.
PICK: Phillies (-104)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.