Phillies vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for Wednesday, Aug. 7 (How to Bet Total)
The two best teams in the National League will play the rubber match of their three-game series on Wednesday night in Los Angeles.
Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to bounce back from last night’s 6-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies as two young pitchers – Tyler Phillips and Gavin Stone – take the mound.
The Dodgers are closing the gap for the No. 1 spot in the NL, and a head-to-head win over Philly would go a long way in their quest for the top spot in the league.
Meanwhile, the Phillies are looking to turn things around after losing seven of their last 10 games.
Let’s break down the odds, probable pitchers and my best bet for Wednesday’s matchup.
Phillies vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Phillies +1.5 (-175)
- Dodgers -1.5 (+145)
Moneyline
- Phillies: +120
- Dodgers: -142
Total
- 9 (Over -105/Under -115)
Phillies vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- Philadelphia: Tyler Phillips (3-1, 4.39 ERA)
- Los Angeles: Gavin Stone (9-5, 3.63 ERA)
Phillies vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Aug. 7
- Time: 10:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Philadelphia, Spectrum SportsNet
- Phillies record: 67-46
- Dodgers record: 66-48
Phillies vs. Dodgers Key Players to Watch
Philadelphia Phillies
Tyler Phillips: Phillies youngster Tyler Phillips has learned the ups and downs of MLB early in his career. After tossing a shutout on July 27 against the Cleveland Guardians, Phillips was promptly chased in the second inning of his last outing, allowing five hits and eight earned runs in a loss to the Seattle Mariners. Can he bounce back against one of the best offenses in baseball on Wednesday?
Los Angeles Dodgers
Shohei Ohtani: The NL MVP favorite, Ohtani has crushed right-handed pitching in 2024. He’s hitting .319 with 26 homers and 60 runs batted in against them, posting an insane .422 on-base percentage. Phillips is a youngster who hasn’t faced Ohtani yet in his career, so it’ll be interesting to see how he attacks him on Wednesday night.
Phillies vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
These are two of the best offenses in baseball this season, and I expect them to dominate against some of the young arms on the mound.
The Dodgers (No. 4 in OPS) and Phillies (No. 7 in OPS) rank No. 6 and No. 7 in the league in runs scored per game, but they’re both in the 48 percent to 52 percent mark when it comes to hitting the OVER on the season.
In this matchup, I have a hard time fading both offenses since both Phillips (eight runs last outing) and Stone (five runs last outing) have struggled at points this season.
In fact, Stone has allowed at least four runs in four of his five starts since the beginning of July, raising his ERA from 3.03 to 3.63 in the process.
As for Phillips, he’s allowed four or more runs in two of his five outings, and I’m worried about him against an elite attack like the Dodgers after a poor Seattle offense roughed him up for eight runs in his last outing.
Plus, the Phillies’ bullpen isn’t exactly lights out, ranking in the middle of the pack in MLB with a 4.02 ERA this season.
Both of the first two games in this series finished with eight runs, but I think we could be in line for an offensive explosion if these young starters don’t flip the script tonight.
Pick: OVER 9 (-105)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.