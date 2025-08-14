Phillies vs. Nationals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, Aug. 14
The Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals haven't faced each other since March, but now the two squads will play in a four-game series over the weekend, starting with a game tonight.
The Phillies have a firm grasp on the NL East with the New York Mets falling five games behind, so the next thing the Phillies are focusing on is going to be a top two seed in the National League and the BYE that comes along with it.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this NL East showdown.
Phillies vs. Nationals Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Phillies -1.5 (-120)
- Nationals +1.5 (+100)
Moneyline
- Phillies -196
- Nationals +164
Total
- Over 8.5 (-120)
- Under 8.5 (-102)
Phillies vs. Nationals Probable Pitchers
- Philadelphia: Jesus Luzardo, LHP (11-5, 4.20 ERA)
- Brad Load, RHP (3-6, 3.28 ERA)
Phillies vs. Nationals How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, August 14
- Time: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Venue: Nationals Park
- How to Watch (TV): MASN, NBCSP
- Phillies Record: 69-51
- Nationals Record: 48-72
Phillies vs. Nationals Best MLB Prop Bet
- CJ Abrams UNDER 0.5 Hits (+150) via DraftKings
CJ Abrams has faced Jesus Luzardo nine times in his career to little success. He suffered five strikeouts and has recorded just one hit against the Phillies' starter. If those struggles continue tonight, betting on Abrams not to record a hit at +150 odds seems like a great bet to make.
Phillies vs. Nationals Prediction and Pick
With the odds for the game being lopsided toward the Phillies, I'm going to look to the total instead, and I'm leaning toward the UNDER.
The Nationals have struggled offensively since the All-Star Break, ranking 25th in OPS in that time frame. The Phillies, while still putting up some solid performances, have been batting just .243 since the pause in play last month, which falls short of the expectations they've set for themselves.
We also have a solid pitching matchup tonight with Luzardo (4.20 ERA) set to take on Brad Lord (3.28 ERA) of the Nationals.
Let's bet the UNDER in tonight's NL East showdown.
Pick: UNDER 8.5 (-102) via FanDuel
