Phillies vs. Reds Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 13
The Reds halted Philadelphia’s four-game win streak Tuesday night with a 6-1 victory, powered by Brady Singer’s six shutout innings and Spencer Steer’s three RBI.
With a rubber match on the line Wednesday, the Phillies hand the ball to Cristopher Sánchez (11-3, 2.36 ERA), who has been dominant in August with a 0.64 ERA over two starts and enters with the ninth-best ground-ball rate in baseball.
The Reds counter with Hunter Greene (4-3, 2.72 ERA), making his first start since June after a strained groin and likely limited to around 80-85 pitches.
Phillies vs. Reds Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Phillies -1.5 (+134)
- Reds +1.5 (-162)
Moneyline
- Phillies (-126)
- Reds (+108)
Total
- Over 8.5 (-102)
- Under 8.5 (-120)
Phillies vs. Reds Probable Pitchers
- Phillies: Christopher Sanchez (11-3, 2.36 ERA)
- Reds: Hunter Greene (4-3, 2.72 ERA)
Phillies vs. Reds How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, August 13, 2025
- Time: 5:11 p.m. ET
- Venue: Great American Ballpark
- How to Watch (TV): NBCSP, FDSN Ohio
- Phillies Record: 69-50
- Reds Record: 63-58
Phillies vs. Reds Prop Bet
Bryce Harper Over 1.5 Total Bases (-110 at FanDuel)
Harper carries a three-game hitting streak into this matchup, and while he’s been cold over his last five games (.150 average), two of his three hits in that stretch have been doubles, showing his power stroke is still flashing. Greene has historically struggled with command against Philadelphia, giving up extra-base hits in key spots, and his rust plus pitch limit could force Cincinnati to dip into a middle-relief corps that ranks middle-of-the-pack in xFIP.
Harper also thrives against high-velocity right-handers, slugging near .500 in such matchups this season, and Greene’s fastball-heavy approach could play right into his swing path. With Citizens Bank Park power now in his muscle memory and the Reds’ bullpen vulnerability, Harper’s extra-base potential tonight feels higher than his recent digits suggest.
Phillies vs. Reds Prediction and Pick
Sanchez has been a sound bet on the road this year, with a 6-3 record with a 2.39 ERA. Then there is the Reds’ offense, which is poorly matched here, ranking 27th in wRC+ and 25th in wOBA per Statcast and FanGraphs.
Philadelphia, meanwhile, is a nightmare for right-handers right now — ranking sixth in MLB in wOBA and eighth in wRC+ against them — while striking out less than nearly any team over the past month. Greene’s command and velocity is likely going to be still in transition after two months off, especially facing a lineup that punishes mistakes.
The Phillies have also responded well after losses, winning eight of their last nine games following a defeat. In a matchup of a fully in-rhythm ace against a limited-return arm, the Phillies’ gain some value after dropping Tuesday’s game.
Pick: Phillies (-126 at FanDuel)
