Phillies vs. Reds Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 12
The Phillies stayed hot Monday night, rallying late for a 4-1 win over the Reds to push their winning streak to four and strengthen their hold atop the NL East.
Kyle Schwarber’s 42nd home run of the season capped a four-run eighth, erasing Cincinnati’s early lead and continuing Philadelphia’s stretch of seven wins in eight games.
The Reds, now losers in four of their last six, slipped further behind in the NL Central race while missing another chance to gain ground in the Wild Card chase.
Philadelphia turns to Ranger Suarez (8-5, 2.94 ERA) on Tuesday, who owns elite underlying metrics and has dominated Cincinnati in his career, while the Reds counter with Brady Singer (9-9, 4.53 ERA), whose inconsistent season includes a rough only prior meeting with the Phillies.
Phillies vs. Reds Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Phillies -1.5 (+102)
- Reds +1.5 (-122)
Moneyline
- Phillies (-154)
- Reds (+130)
Total
- Over 9.5 (+102)
- Under 9.5 (-124)
Phillies vs. Reds Probable Pitchers
- Phillies: Ranger Suarez (8-5, 2.94 ERA)
- Reds: Brady Singer (9-9, 4.53 ERA)
Phillies vs. Reds How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, August 12, 2025
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Great American Ballpark
- How to Watch (TV): NBCSP, FDSN Ohio
- Phillies Record: 69-49
- Reds Record: 62-58
Phillies vs. Reds Prop Bet
- Kyle Schwarber Home Run (+136 at FanDuel)
I’d take a Schwarbomb at +136 as modest value in this spot. He’s gone deep in six of Philadelphia’s last eight night games against winning teams. But Schwarber has also done damage specifically against the Reds, driving in five RBIs against them. Singer’s contact profile feeds right into Schwarber’s strengths — the right-hander sits in the bottom third of the league in xERA, average exit velocity and barrel rate allowed.
Singer has been tagged for multiple homers in a game five times this year, and Schwarber’s lefty power bat plays well in Great American Ball Park, which ranks as one of MLB’s most homer-friendly parks for left-handers, no less.
Phillies vs. Reds Prediction and Pick
Suarez ranks in the top 20% of MLB arms in xERA, barrel rate and average exit velocity per Statcast. I’m also looking at his 2.12 ERA against the Reds across nine career starts to back the Phils at this expense. Their bullpen, despite the occasional hiccup, has an xFIP inside the league’s top half, quite a contrast to a Cincinnati relief corps ranked No. 27.
Singer’s last outing saw him tagged for four runs in under four innings. Cincinnati’s bats have been quiet in August anyway, especially Elly De La Cruz, who owns a .447 OPS this month. Combine that with Philadelphia’s ability to win on the road, and the price on their ML feels shorter than what meets the eye.
Pick: Phillies (-154 at FanDuel)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
