Phillies vs. Rockies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, May 22
The Philadelphia Phillies are aiming to complete a four-game sweep of the lowly Colorado Rockies, who still have just eight wins in the 2025 season.
Ranger Suarez is on the bump for Philadelphia for the fourth time this season, and he’s coming off back-to-back strong outings against Cleveland and Pittsburgh, which both ended in wins for Philadelphia.
The Phillies are rolling right now, winning eight of their last 10 games to move into first place in the NL West, and they’re -305 favorites in this game on Thursday.
German Marquez, who actually made a strong start against the Phillies to open his 2025 season, will look to turn around what has been a brutal season to date, as he’s posted a 8.78 ERA.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for this series finale.
Phillies vs. Rockies Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Phillies -1.5 (-218)
- Rockies +1.5 (+180)
Moneyline
- Phillies: -305
- Rockies: +245
Total
- 11 (Over -120/Under +100)
Phillies vs. Rockies Probable Pitchers
- Philadelphia: Ranger Suarez (2-0, 5.09 ERA)
- Colorado: German Marquez (1-6, 8.78 ERA)
Phillies vs. Rockies How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, May 22
- Time: 3:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Coors Field
- How to Watch (TV): COLR, NBCS-PH
- Phillies record: 31-18
- Rockies record: 8-41
Phillies vs. Rockies Best MLB Prop Bets
Rockies Best MLB Prop Bet
- German Marquez OVER 6.5 Hits Allowed (-130)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best MLB prop picks why Marquez is a perfect fade candidate on Thursday:
The 2025 season has been a rough one for German Marquez, as the Colorado Rockies righty has a 8.78 ERA and has given up a shocking 57 hits in just 40 innings of work.
Now, Marquez has a tough matchup at home against the Philadelphia Phillies, who have won six games in a row and feature one of the best offenses in baseball.
Here’s how Philly ranks in a few key categories in 2025:
- Hits: 4th
- Runs: 6th
- Batting Average: 2nd
- OPS: 5th
- wRC+: 7th
Marquez has made nine starts this season, allowing seven or more hits in four of them. He’s actually led the Rockies to wins in his last two outings, but he gave up seven hits in three innings in one of those matchups.
I can’t trust him to limit one of the best offenses in baseball on Thursday afternoon.
Phillies vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick
This may seem like a weird bet since the first three games in this series all finished with 11 or more runs, but I trust Suarez to shut down the worst offense in Major League Baseball.
The Rockies are actually hitting the UNDER at a higher rate than the OVER this season despite their MLB-worst 5.92 ERA, and I don’t trust them to score enough to push this game over 11 runs.
After a rough 2025 debut, Suarez has settled in for the Phillies, tossing 14 innings of nine-hit, three-run ball over his last two starts. The Phillies have easily won both of those games.
However, since Philadelphia is sitting at -218 to cover the run line in this game, I don’t want to bet on a side. The Rockies are the worst run line team in MLB, so there’s no sense in backing them with Marquez (8.78 ERA) on the mound – even at a favorable price.
Marquez has been knocked around all season long, giving up 57 hits in 40 innings of work, but he did hold Philly scoreless in six innings in his first outing of 2025.
I don’t think that happens again, but I think this total is a little too high when only one side (Philadelphia) may have to do all of the work.
Pick: UNDER 11 (+100 at DraftKings)
