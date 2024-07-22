Phillies vs. Twins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for Monday, July 22
The Minnesota Twins have lost three-straight games but will look to snap that losing streak tonight when they host the team with the best record in baseball in the Philadelphia Phillies.
The Phillies have an astounding 63-36 record this season, but find themselves in a bit of a slump, going just 2-4 in their last six games, losing their series to both the Oakland Athletics and Pittsburgh Pirates.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on the opening game of this interleague series.
Phillies vs. Twins Odds, Run Line, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Run Line:
- Phillies -1.5 (+145)
- Twins +1.5 (-175)
Moneyline:
- Phillies -115
- Twins -105
Total:
- 8.0 (Over -115/Under -105)
Phillies vs. Twins Probable Pitchers
- Philadelphia: Ranger Suarez (10-4, 2.76 ERA)
- Minnesota: Bailey Ober (8-5, 4.14 ERA)
Phillies vs. Twins How to Watch
- Date: Monday, July 22
- Time: 7:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Field
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports North, MLBN, NBCSP
- Phillies record: 63-36
- Twins record: 54-44
Phillies vs. Twins Key Players to Watch
Philadelphia Phillies
Ranger Suarez: The Phillies' rotation has been fantastic this season, including Ranger Suarez who has a 2.76 ERA. Unfortunately, he has stumbled of late, allowing at least four earned runs in three straight starts. He needs to bounce back and have a strong performance tonight.
Minnesota Twins
Carlos Santana: Carlos Correa has been the MVP of the Twins offense, but Carlos Santana has provided them with plenty of power. He has 14 home runs on the season and sports a WAR of +2.4, the fourth best mark in the lineup.
Phillies vs. Twins Prediction and Pick
The Twins offense has been the best in baseball over the past two months, leading Major League Baseball in OPS at .813 dating back to June 1. Now, they get to face the Phillies at the perfect time as Philadelphia is dealing with a slump.
Not only have the Phillies struggled a bit offensively, but Ranger Suarez has been abysmal on the mound lately. He has allowed at least four earned runs in three straight starts and the Phillies lost two of those three games.
Until Suarez can turn things around, I'm not going to feel confident in backing the Phillies when he starts. That's especially true given the fact he has to pitch against the hottest offense in baseball tonight.
I'll back the Twins as slight home underdogs.
Pick: Twins -105
