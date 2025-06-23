Pirates vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, June 23
The Milwaukee Brewers are riding a four-game win streak and are now just 3.5 games behind the Chicago Cubs for the top spot in the NL Central.
They have a great chance to close that gap further to begin the week when they take on the Pittsburgh Pirates in a three-game set. The Pirates have fallen to 31-48 on the season, good for last place in the division by a significant margin.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's divisional matchup.
Pirates vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Pirates +1.5 (-137)
- Brewers -1.5 (+114)
Moneyline
- Pirates +152
- Brewers -180
Total
- Over 8.5 (-110)
- Under 8.5 (-110)
Pirates vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers
- Pittsburgh: Braxton Ashcraft, RHP (1-0, 1.54 ERA)
- Milwaukee: Chad Patrick, RHP (3-7, 3.50 ERA)
Pirates vs. Brewers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, June 23
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Family Field
- How to Watch (TV): SportsNet-PIT, FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin
- Pirates Record: 31-48
- Brewers Record: 43-35
Pirates vs. Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Chad Patrick OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (+105) via BetMGM
Chad Patrick has reached 6+ strikeouts in five of his last six starts, and now he gets to face a Pirates offense that has struggled striking out this season. The Pirates have the sixth-highest strikeout percentage in the Majors this season, striking out on 23.3% of plate appearances. Let's grab the plus-money on Patrick reaching at least six strikeouts again tonight.
Pirates vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick
There's no need to overthink this bet. Not only do we have one of the better teams in the NL Central against the worst, but these teams have also been trending in opposite directions. The Brewers rank sixth in the Majors in OPS over the past 30 days, while the Pirates come in at 29th in that same time frame at .656.
Braxton Ashcraft will get his first MLB start in this divisional showdown. He's made seven appearances as a reliever in 2025, sporting a 1.54 ERA, but asking him to put together a full start, especially against an offense as good as the Brewers, is a tall order for the rookie.
I'll take the Brewers to take care of business tonight.
Pick: Brewers -180 (via FanDuel)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!