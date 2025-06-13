Pirates vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, June 13
Chicago edged Pittsburgh 3-2 on Thursday off a pair of home runs from Pete Crow-Armstrong and Seiya Suzuki.
Jameson Taillon cruised through 6 ⅓ innings against his former team, only allowing two earned runs on four hits, and Ryan Pressly stepped in for his ninth save of the campaign.
The Cubs keep a comfortable 5 ½-game lead in the NL Central while the Pirates sink to 14 ½ games in last place.
In the second game of the series, Paul Skenes (4-6, 1.88 ERA) takes the mound to make the Pirates road favorites against Cade Horton (3-1, 4.11 ERA).
Here’s a player prop and game prediction.
Pirates vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Pirates -1.5 (+172)
- Cubs +1.5 (-210)
Moneyline
- Pirates (-105)
- Cubs (-115)
Total
- Over 7 (-104)
- Under 7 (-118)
Pirates vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers
- Pirates: Paul Skenes (4-6, 1.88 ERA)
- Cubs: Cade Horton (3-1, 4.11 ERA)
Pirates vs. Cubs How to Watch
- Date: Friday, June 13, 2025
- Time: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- How to Watch (TV): SportsNet-PIT, Marquee Sports Network
- Pirates Record: 28-42
- Cubs Record: 42-27
Pirates vs. Cubs Best MLB Prop Bet
- Kyle Tucker Over 0.5 Walks (+135 at DraftKings)
Tucker is too dangerous to ignore in Chicago’s potent lineup right now, boasting an elite .915 OPS, 13 home runs, and 46 walks, which ranks him fifth overall in MLB in total walks. He's reached base via walk in three of his last four games, showing exceptional plate discipline. With Chicago's offensive success and Tucker batting second, he’s poised to continue drawing free passes in favorable counts against Skenes or a bullpen that has a 1.25 WHIP.
Pirates vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick
The Pirates have blown enough of Skenes’ starts to not let the lines intimidate me. Despite his elite production and consistency — including six straight starts allowing one run or fewer — the Pirates are just 6-8 in his outings due to poor run support from an offense that ranks 29th in scoring and OPS. Even with standout talents like Oneil Cruz and veteran Andrew McCutchen, Pittsburgh’s lineup has struggled to generate consistent offense.
Meanwhile, Cubs rookie Cade Horton has had a much smoother ride. While his ERA sits at 4.11, the Cubs are 4-1 in his starts thanks to one of the league’s most potent offenses. Chicago ranks in the top five in nearly every major offensive category and features a deep lineup led by stars like Crow-Armstrong, Suzuki, and Kyle Tucker. Horton’s stuff — including a 96 mph cutter and evolving offspeed arsenal — has been electric, and his strikeout potential is rising with improved pitch mixing. The Cubs already beat Skenes once this year, and with such a lopsided contrast in offensive support, they’re viewed as a smarter bet despite Skenes' brilliance.
Pick: Cubs (-115 at FanDuel)
