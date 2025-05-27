Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 27
The Arizona Diamondbacks will host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at Chase Field for the second game of their three-game series. The Diamondbacks secured a 5-0 victory in the series opener, with Eugenio Suárez and Josh Naylor each hitting home runs to support a strong pitching performance that curbed Pirates bats to six hits.
Arizona, now 27-27, aims to build momentum off the decisive win after snapping a five-game losing streak and returning to .500. Despite recent struggles, the Diamondbacks have been competitive, with four of those last five losses a one-run deficit.
Tuesday's pitching matchup features Pirates right-hander Mike Burrows (0-1, 7.20 ERA) against Diamondbacks right-hander Corbin Burnes (3-2, 2.73 ERA). Burrows, recently recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis, is making his second MLB start of the season. Burnes, a former Cy Young Award winner, has been a bright spot in Arizona's rotation, posting 51 strikeouts over 52.2 innings.
The Pirates, at 19-36, look to rebound and even the series, while the Diamondbacks aim to continue their climb in the NL West standings.
We’ll dive into a betting prediction along with a player prop to target in this game.
Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Pirates +1.5 (+108)
- Diamondbacks -1.5 (-130)
Moneyline
- Pirates (+205)
- Diamondbacks (-250)
Total
- Over 9 (-105)
- Under 9 (-115)
Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
- Pirates: Mike Burrows (0-1, 7.20 ERA)
- Diamondbacks: Corbin Burnes (3-2, 2.73 ERA)
Pirates vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, May 27, 2025
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Chase Field
- How to Watch (TV): SportsNet-PIT, Dbacks.TV
- Pirates Record: 19-35
- Diamondbacks Record: 26-27
Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bet
- Corbin Carroll Over 1.5 Total Bases (-130 at FanDuel)
Carroll has been a consistent offensive force for Arizona, averaging .260 average and a robust .556 SLG. Carroll is swinging often, but it’s paying its dividends. He is amongst the game’s elite in expected slug percentage (.596), barrel rate (17.4%) and exit velocity (93.4 mph). His extra base hit production has primarily come off of right-handed pitching anyway — Carrol has collected eight doubles and four doubles against righties in contrast to one and two, respectively, this season. Look for him to be aggressive on the rookie after having gone hitless in his last four games.
Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick
The Pirates have struggled mightily against right-handed pitching this season, owning a .224/.309/.329 slash line. I think this will be a key component on Tuesday with Corbin Burnes on the mound for Arizona. Burnes’ putaway numbers on every pitch in his arsenal has skyrocketed this year, headlined by his curveball, which is sitting hitters at a 29.5% clip.
Pittsburgh starter Mike Burrows was hit hard in his first outing and faces a D-Backs lineup that leads MLB in wOBA vs. righties. Arizona is projected to keep hitting hard as it is No. 5 overall in expected slug percentage (.451).
Pittsburgh’s bullpen doesn’t offer much help as a bottom-five strikeout staff that owns a 4.52 ERA. Look for the D-Backs to keep the groove going on Tuesday in Phoenix.
Pick: Diamondbacks -1.5 (-130 at FanDuel)
