Pirates vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Saturday, Aug. 10
The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to keep rolling on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, who have lost five games in a row entering this matchup.
It won’t be an easy matchup, as Paul Skenes is on the bump for the Pirates and is looking to add to his impressive resume in his rookie season.
The Dodgers are slight favorites in this matchup, but should we bet on them to win or focus on a potential prop play?
Here’s a look at the odds, probable pitchers and my best bet on Saturday.
Pirates vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Pirates -1.5 (+154)
- Dodgers +1.5 (-185)
Moneyline
- Pirates: -105
- Dodgers: -115
Total
- 8 (Over -112/Under -108)
Pirates vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- Pittsburgh: Paul Skenes (6-1, 1.99 ERA)
- Los Angeles: River Ryan (1-0, 1.72 ERA)
Pirates vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Aug. 10
- Time: 9:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Spectrum SportsNet
- Pirates record: 56-59
- Dodgers record: 67-49
Pirates vs. Dodgers Key Players to Watch
Pittsburgh Pirates
Paul Skenes: The NL Rookie of the Year favorite has been unreal this season, posting a 1.99 ERA and giving up three or fewer earned runs in each of his 14 starts. The Pirates are 9-5 straight up when Skenes is on the mound, and he’s been a dominant strikeout pitcher, punching out 107 K’s across 86.0 innings.
Los Angeles Dodgers
River Ryan: Another rookie, Ryan has posted a 1.72 ERA over three starts, but this expected ERA is up at 4.53. Still, the Dodgers are a perfect 3-0 when he’s on the mound this season.
Pirates vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
If Paul Skenes is pitching, I’m betting.
After back-to-back starts with six or fewer strikeouts, Skenes’ K’s prop has dropped all the way to 6.5 for this matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers, a team he already diced up earlier this season.
Skenes has yet to allow more than three runs in a start all season, and he’s pitched six or more innings in 11 of his 14 outings, a great floor for the OVER on his strikeout prop.
After punching out eight Dodgers earlier this season, I think Skenes gets back on track in the K department tonight. The Dodgers average 8.46 strikeouts per game this season, so there is a little wiggle room for Skenes with this prop sitting lower than we’ve seen it since the first few starts of his career.
Pick: Paul Skenes OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-150)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.