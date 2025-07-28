Pirates vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, July 28
The Pittsburgh Pirates have quietly built some momentum, winning back-to-back series after a brutal sweep by the White Sox, and they'll try to stay hot with their ace on the hill.
Meanwhile, the San Francisco Giants are looking to break a five-game slide, having scored just five runs across a sweep at the hands of the Mets.
Mitch Keller (4-10, 3.53 ERA) gets the start for Pittsburgh, coming off six strong innings in a win over Detroit. The Giants will counter with Carson Whisenhunt (0-0, 0.00 ERA), their top left-handed pitching prospect, who will make his MLB debut.
Let’s talk more about how we can bet on the matchup inside Oracle Park.
Pirates vs. Giants Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Pirates +1.5 (-194)
- Giants -1.5 (+160)
Moneyline
- Pirates (+112)
- Giants (-132)
Total
- Over 7.5 (-120)
- Under 7.5 (-102)
Pirates vs. Giants Probable Pitchers
- Pirates: Mitch Keller (4-10, 3.53 ERA)
- Giants: Carson Whisenhunt (0-0, --.-- ERA)
Pirates vs. Giants How to Watch
- Date: Monday, July 28, 2025
- Time: 9:45 p.m. ET
- Venue: Oracle Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBCS BA, SportsNet-PIT
- Pirates Record: 44-62
- Giants Record: 54-52
Pirates vs. Giants Prop Bet
- Mitch Keller Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-118 at FanDuel)
Keller has cleared that mark in 14 of his 21 starts this season and three of his last four, and he’s averaging nearly a strikeout per inning (125 K in 125.0 IP). The Giants strike out at the sixth-highest rate in MLB against right-handed pitching, and they've been especially vulnerable in the first half of games.
Keller has been quietly dominant on the road, with a 2.90 ERA and 0.95 WHIP in eight road starts — both signs that he’s pitching with confidence away from home. He’s also held opponents scoreless in the first inning in six straight starts, which could allow him to work deeper into the game and accumulate more punchouts.
Pirates vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
San Francisco’s offense has stalled badly, scoring five runs total in their last three games, while Pittsburgh is simply miserable, ranking 25th in MLB in runs per game. Carson Whisenhunt may be untested, but he gets a soft landing against a Pirates lineup that’s bottom-five in wOBA vs. left-handed pitching.
The bullpens only strengthen the case: both rank top-10 in ERA this season, and they’re dueling in one of the game’s most pitcher-friendly parks behind shaky run support. It’s a low line, but I could see this being a game where a tumbleweed rolls across the diamond.
Pick: Under 7.5 (-102 at FanDuel)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
