Pirates vs. Padres Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Monday, Aug. 12
The Pittsburgh Pirates are starting to fall out of the postseason race amidst a long and grueling schedule as the club can’t maintain its early season form.
The Pirates have dropped seven straight, falling further from the Wild Card pack while the San Diego Padres appear to be primed for a postseason run, fresh off a seven game winning streak and hitting like a top five team since the All-Star break.
The Padres will need its pitching to continue to shape up, which the team will count on on Monday with Joe Musgrove set to return from an IL stint dating back to May 26. Can Musgrove pitch himself into postseason form?
Here’s our best bets for Pirates vs. Padres on Monday.
Pirates vs. Padres Odds, Spread and Total
Run Line
- Pirates: +1.5 (-134)
- Padres: -1.5 (+112)
Moneyline
- Pirates: +160
- Padres: -190
Total: 8 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Pirates vs. Padres How to Watch
- Date: Monday, August 12
- Game Time: 9:40 PM EST
- Venue: PETCO Park
- How to Watch (TV): SDPA
- Pirates Record: 56-61
- PadresRecord: 66-53
Pirates vs. Padres Probable Pitchers
Pittsburgh Pirates: Marco Gonzales (1-1, 4.55 ERA)
San Diego Padres: Joe Musgrove (3-4, 5.66 ERA)
Pirates vs. Padres Key Players to Watch
Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds: The Pirates are struggling, but Reynolds is hitting the ball better than ever this season. He is hitting .309 since the All-Star break, but hasn’t had his power just yet, mashing only one home run after getting to 18 before the All-Star break. Can he find it on the road with the Buccos desperate for a win?
San Diego Padres
Jackson Merrill: The Padres are all hitting well, and Merrill is at the top of the list as he has re-entered the NL Rookie of the Year race. He is hitting .347 since the All-Star break with a blistering .693 slugging percentage. The centerfielder has crushed five home runs and 18 RBI’s as he will look to hit another home run off of Marco Gonzales early, just like last week in Pittsburgh.
Pirates vs. Padres Prediction and Pick
The Pirates are quickly falling out of the Wild Card race, losers of seven straight, and I don’t expect it to get easier against the Padres, who have surged to the top of the same Wild Card standings with a recent seven game winning streak.
Meanwhile, the team may limit Musgrove's pitch count in his first start in more than two months, the Padres have the bullpen edge to limit a Pirates offense that is 24th in OPS since the All-Star break.
San Diego is hitting like a top five team since the All-Star break, and should face little issues against Marco Gonzales and a middling Pirates bullpen.
PICK: Padres ML (-165)
