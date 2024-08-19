Pirates vs. Rangers Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Monday, Aug. 19 (Who Wins Between Struggling Teams?)
The 2024 season has not gone well for the Texas Rangers, as they’re on the verge of missing the playoffs and failing to even get a chance to defend their crown as the World Series champs.
If the Rangers are going to turn things around, it needs to happen soon, potentially starting with this home series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The Pirates are just 2-8 in their last 10 games, and they currently are in last place in the NL Central.
How should we bet on this matchup, with oddsmakers setting the Rangers as slight favorites?
Let’s take a look at the odds, probable pitchers and my prediction for Monday’s contest.
Pirates vs. Rangers Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Pirates +1.5 (-192)
- Rangers -1.5 (+160)
Moneyline
- Pirates: +105
- Rangers: -125
Total
- 8.5 (Over -120/Under +100)
Pirates vs. Rangers Probable Pitchers
- Pittsburgh: Luis L. Ortiz (5-3, 3.41 ERA)
- Texas: TBA
Pirates vs. Rangers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Aug. 19
- Time: 8:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Southwest, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh
- Pirates record: 58-65
- Rangers record: 57-68
Pirates vs. Rangers Key Players to Watch
Pittsburgh Pirates
Luis L. Ortiz: Pirates righty Luis Ortiz has failed to lead Pittsburgh to a win in four straight outings, but he has a 3.60 ERA over his last seven starts. The Pirates haven't been able to get anyone run support, and Ortiz has pitched better than the record indicates as of late.
Texas Rangers
Corey Seager: Ortiz has been prone to the long ball, allowing one in each of his last four outings, and that could be a good sign for slugger Corey Seager. The Rangers shortstop is hitting .271 with 26 homers this season, including 20 homers against right-handed pitching.
Pirates vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick
With both of these teams on the outside of the playoff picture this could be a prime spot to back an underdog, something I broke down in today’s Rounding the Bases – SI Betting’s straight up picks for every MLB game:
Both the Pittsburgh Pirates and Texas Rangers are struggling over their last 10 games, with the Rangers winning on Sunday to move to 3-7 over that stretch.
Now, Texas is favored at home on Monday despite not naming a starter yet for this game. That's where my concern begins.
The Rangers have the fourth worst bullpen ERA in the league -- 4.53 -- this season, which means a bullpen game could be a disaster for the defending World Series champions.
Meanwhile, the Pirates have dropped four straight starts by Luis L. Ortiz. Still, Ortiz has a 3.41 ERA on the season, and since entering the rotation on July 7, he only has two outings where he has allowed more than three earned runs.
I'll take a shot on the Pirates as underdogs in this one.
Pick: Pirates Moneyline (+105)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.