Pirates vs. Tigers Game 1 Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, June 19
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Detroit Tigers will play two games on Thursday, with the first matchup of their doubleheader set for 1:10 p.m. EST at Comerica Park.
In Game 1, the Tigers have ace Tarik Skubal on the mound against Pittsburgh’s Andrew Heaney, and they’re set as massive -328 favorites to pick up a win.
Detroit is arguably the best team in baseball right now, as it leads the league in record and has a +84 run differential.
With Skubal on the mound, the Tigers have been tough to beat this season, but can they cover the run line for bettors looking to back him?
Let’s break down the odds, players to bet on in the prop market, and my prediction for Thursday’s matchup.
Pirates vs. Tigers Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Pirates +1.5 (+118)
- Tigers -1.5 (-143)
Moneyline
- Pirates: +255
- Tigers: -328
Total
- 7 (Over -104/Under -116)
Pirates vs. Tigers Probable Pitchers
- Pittsburgh: Andrew Heaney (3-5, 3.33 ERA)
- Detroit: Tarik Skubal (7-2, 1.99 ERA)
Pirates vs. Tigers How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, June 19
- Time: 1:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Comerica Park
- How to Watch (TV): FDSDET, SportsNet PT
- Pirates record: 29-45
- Tigers record: 47-27
Pirates vs. Tigers Best MLB Prop Bets
Tigers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Tarik Skubal UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-155)
This season, Skubal has held opponents to four or fewer hits in eight of his 14 starts, and the Pirates are one of the worst offensive teams in baseball.
Pittsburgh ranks 30th in runs scored, 28th in hits, and 29th in batting average, putting it in a tough spot against Skubal, who has an expected batting average against of just .214 this season.
I’ll back the lefty to have yet another dominant outing in Game 1 of this doubleheader.
Pirates vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick
Don’t overthink this game with Skubal on the mound for the Tigers.
So far this season, Detroit is an impressive 25-11 at home, and it’s 20-16 on the run line in those matchups. In Skubal’s starts, the Tigers are 10-4, and they’ve won both of his starts this month by multiple runs.
The lefty is on fire right now, allowing one run across 14.2 innings in June, and he’s lowered his ERA to 1.99 in the 2025 season. He also ranks in the 100th percentile in pitching run value (+30), 96th percentile in expected ERA, and 85th percentile in expected batting average against.
Even though Heaney has a solid 3.33 ERA this season, the Pirates also have the lowest-scoring offense in baseball.
They aren’t going to get to Skubal on Thursday in Game 1 of this doubleheader.
Pick: Tigers -1.5 (-143 at DraftKings)
