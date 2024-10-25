Pistons vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Friday, Oct. 25
The Detroit Pistons got off to a strong start against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, but they ended up blowing a lead and losing by six points at home.
Detroit failed to cover the spread, but it does look a little more intriguing this season with veterans like Tim Hardaway Jr., Tobias Harris and Malik Beasley in the fold.
Meanwhile, their opponent on Friday, the Cleveland Cavaliers, blew out the Toronto Raptors in a statement road win.
It’s only one game, but Kenny Atkinson had Evan Mobley really maximizing his touches on Wednesday night.
Should we expect more of the same against Detroit?
Here’s a breakdown for the odds, key players and my best bet for Friday night’s matchup.
Pistons vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Pistons +10 (-110)
- Cavs -10 (-110)
Moneyline
- Pistons: +410
- Cavs: -550
Total
- 224.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Pistons vs. Cavaliers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Oct. 25
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Detroit
- Pistons record: 0-1
- Cavs record: 1-0
Pistons vs. Cavaliers Injury Reports
Pistons Injury Report
- Bobi Klintman – out
- Ausar Thompson – out
Cavaliers Injury Report
- Max Strus – out
- Emoni Bates – out
- JT Thor – out
- Luke Travers – out
Pistons vs. Cavaliers Key Players to Watch
Detroit Pistons
Tobias Harris: The Pistons’ big-ticket signing this offseason, Harris brings some stability on offense to an otherwise young team this season. He finished with 13 points on 6-of-13 shooting, but went just 1-for-6 from 3 in the season opener against Indiana. If Harris wants to rebuild his value around the NBA, he’ll need to shoot the 3-ball better going forward
Cleveland Cavaliers
Evan Mobley: Do you want to see Evan Mobley develop into an All-Star? Because it appears Kenny Atkinson is on board. The Cavs forward had 25 points (9-of-14 shooting), eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and three blocks in a blowout win over Toronto in the season opener. Hopefully, Mobley continues this aggressive offensive play all season.
Pistons vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick
This is a tough start to the season for Detroit, who was a home dog to the Easter Conference runner-up in Game 1 and now is on the road against an elite Cavs team in Game 2.
I don’t mind laying the points with Cleveland here after it posted the best net rating in the NBA on opening night.
Unlike many teams, the Cavs kept their entire core together, making it much easier to have chemistry early on in the season.
While the Pistons appear to be more competent than last season, they still blew a lead on a night Tyrese Haliburton shot just 6-for-18 for Indiana.
Until the Pistons prove they aren’t one of the worst teams in the league, they’re a must fade in the 2024-25 season.
Pick: Cavs -10 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.