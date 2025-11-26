Pistons vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play
The Detroit Pistons are 2-0 in East Group B in NBA Cup play this season, and they have a 13-game winning streak on the line on Wednesday against the Boston Celtics.
Boston is back over .500 after beating the Orlando Magic on Sunday, but it’s set as a home underdog against Cade Cunningham and company.
The Pistons are rolling right now, ranking fourth in the NBA in net rating while posting the best against the spread record (12-5) in the NBA. These teams played in Detroit back in October with the Pistons winning by six points.
Can Boston get revenge and snap this long winning streak for Detroit?
Let’s take a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this NBA Cup clash.
Pistons vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Pistons -3.5 (-110)
- Celtics +3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Pistons: -162
- Celtics: +136
Total
- 228.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Pistons vs. Celtics How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 26
- Time: 5:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: TD Garden
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Pistons record: 15-2
- Celtics record: 9-8
Pistons vs. Celtics Injury Reports
Pistons Injury Report
- Isaac Jones – out
- Bobi Klintman – out
- Marcus Sasser – out
- Wendell Moore Jr. – out
- Tolu Smith – out
Celtics Injury Report
- Ron Harper Jr. – available
- Neemias Queta – out
- Max Shulga – available
- Jayson Tatum – out
Pistons vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets
Note: This prop bet selection was written before odds were released and is based on past player performance and statistics.
Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jalen Duren OVER Rebounds
This season, Jalen Duren is averaging 11.5 rebounds per game while picking up at least 12 boards in seven different contests.
He torched the Celtics on the glass earlier this season, grabbing 18 boards in a Detroit win. Boston ranks just 17th in the NBA in rebounding percentage and opponent rebounds per game, and it is down Neemias Queta – the team’s starting center – after he suffered an ankle injury on Sunday against Orlando.
Duren is averaging 21.9 rebound chances per game, giving him a terrific floor when it comes to this prop on Wednesday.
Pistons vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick
The Pistons are the best team in the NBA against the spread for a reason, as they rank in the top 10 in the NBA in both offensive and defensive rating this season.
Detroit already beat this Celtics team this season, and while the C’s have a top-10 offense, they live and die by the 3-ball.
Boston was unable to contain Detroit on the glass earlier this season, and I’m worried that’ll be the case on Wednesday as well. The Pistons ranks ninth in the NBA in rebounding percentage in 2025.
Boston is hovering around .500, but it has put together a few strange performances, like losing to Brooklyn in an NBA Cup game on Friday. Boston is also just 4-5 against the spread at home this season while the Pistons have the best ATS record in the league.
I’ll lay the points with Cade Cunningham and company on Wednesday evening.
Pick: Pistons -3.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
