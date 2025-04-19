Pistons vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Playoffs Game 1
Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks are heavily favored to advance in the first round of the playoffs, but they have a tricky matchup with the young Detroit Pistons.
Detroit knocked off the Knicks three times in the regular season, and guard Cade Cunningham has become an All-NBA caliber player this season – especially against New York.
Meanwhile, the Knicks have struggled on the defensive end for a lot of the 2024-25 season, and they did not close things out as well as they would’ve liked with Brunson (ankle) missing a ton of time.
New York still won 51 games, and it has one of the best starting lineups in the NBA. Oddsmakers are buying the Knicks at home – where they went 20-16-1 as home favorites – setting them as seven-point favorites in Game 1.
Here’s a breakdown of this matchup, including the latest odds, players to watch in the prop market and my game prediction for this Eastern Conference battle.
Pistons vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Pistons +7 (-108)
- Knicks -7 (-112)
Moneyline
- Pistons: +230
- Knicks: -285
Total
- 220 (Over -108/Under -112)
Pistons vs. Knicks How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, April 19
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Pistons record: 44-38
- Knicks record: 51-31
Pistons vs. Knicks Injury Reports
Pistons Injury Report
- Jaden Ivey -- out
Knicks Injury Report
- Ariel Hukporti – questionable
Pistons vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets
Detroit Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet
- Cade Cunningham OVER 27.5 Points (-110)
Cade Cunningham destroyed the Knicks during the regular season, scoring over 30 points in his last two meetings against them and 29 in another.
He’s averaging 31.0 points, 8.2 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game over his last six games against New York, and he should attack their drop coverage with Karl-Anthony Towns at center. Even though this is Cade’s postseason debut, I’m expecting him to have a big scoring game on Saturday.
Cunningham finished the regular season averaging 26.1 points per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field.
New York Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Josh Hart OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-125)
Knicks wing Josh Hart has been dominant on the glass all season long, averaging 9.6 rebounds per game.
We already know that Tom Thibodeau is going to play Hart and his other starters heavy minutes, and it’s worth noting that Hart averaged 11.5 rebounds per game in the playoffs last season. While he may not reach that number again, a game with double-digit boards is certainly in play.
Hart had a 14-rebound game against the Pistons earlier this season, and he is averaging an insane 16.5 rebound chances per game this season.
Pistons vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick
Could we have an underdog pick up a win on Saturday? While I’m not sold on an upset, I do think there are a few reasons to bet on Detroit to cover in Game 1.
This season, Detroit has given the Knicks trouble, winning three of the four meetings and every meeting since the start of December.
Detroit is 12-10-2 against the spread as a road underdog, and it closed out the season strong, ranking ninth in the NBA in net rating following the All-Star break. The Knicks, on the other hand, were just 18th in net rating during that stretch – although a lot of it came without Jalen Brunson.
The Knicks played a ton of close games last postseason, and even though the Pistons aren’t extremely experienced in the playoffs, they do have a handful of veterans who should help them in this game.
New York’s defense is a major concern against Cunningham, and I think this spread is a little too wide for my liking in what may be a long series. I expect the Pistons to keep this game within two possessions on Saturday.
Pick: Pistons +7 (-108 at DraftKings)
