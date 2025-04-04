Pistons vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, April 4
The Detroit Pistons have been sputtering a bit without Cade Cunningham, losing back-to-back games, but they are favored on the road against the Toronto Raptors on Friday night.
Toronto is playing the second night of a back-to-back after losing against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday. For the Pistons, Cunningham is listed as questionable for tonight’s matchup.
When it comes to bettors, Toronto’s next few games are going to be crucial – if you bet on the team’s preseason win total. Toronto was set at 29.5 games, and it now has 28 wins in the 2024-25 campaign. Talk about a sweat!
But for now, I’m going to talk about this game alone. Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Friday’s matchup.
Pistons vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Pistons -11 (-112)
- Raptors +11 (-108)
Moneyline
- Pistons: -625
- Raptors: +455
Total
- 227 (Over -110/Under -110)
Pistons vs. Raptors How to Watch
- Date: Friday, April 4
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- How to Watch (TV): TSN, FanDuel Sports Network Detroit
- Pistons record: 42-34
- Raptors record: 28-49
Pistons vs. Raptors Injury Reports
Pistons Injury Report
- Cade Cunningham – questionable
- Tobias Harris – out
- Isaiah Stewart – out
- Jaden Ivey – out
Raptors Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Pistons vs. Raptors Best NBA Prop Bets
Detroit Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet
- Cade Cunningham OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-105)
If he’s able to return in this matchup, I like the OVER for Cade Cunningham’s 3-point prop since it's set at just 1.5.
Cunningham is averaging 2.1 made 3s per game while shooting 35.4 percent from beyond the arc. On top of that, he made at least two shots from deep in nine of his 16 games since the All-Star break before going out with a calf injury.
He could see a ton of usage – if he plays – with Tobias Harris already ruled out for this matchup.
Pistons vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick
It’s going to be important to monitor the Raptors’ injury report, as they’ve sat a ton of guys in recent games for rest.
However, Toronto has two pretty interesting trends that make it an ideal UNDER bet on Friday.
Not only are the Raptors the No. 28 offense (and No. 29 in the league in effective field goal percentage), but they are the No. 5 (!!) team in defensive rating over their last 10 games.
That’s led to plenty of low-scoring affairs, and now it has to face a Detroit team that is No. 9 in defensive rating in the 2024-25 season.
Plus, the Pistons are down multiple key rotation players in this game with Tobias Harris ruled out, and if Cunningham also sits, I’m not sold on the Detroit offense carrying this game over the total.
The UNDER is an easy play – especially if Toronto rests a bunch of players – on Friday.
Pick: UNDER 227 (-110 at DraftKings)
