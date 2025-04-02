Pistons vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 2
The Oklahoma City Thunder need to win out to finish with 70 wins, and if their blowout win over the Chicago Bulls on Monday is any indication, they may be up for the task.
OKC is on a 10-game winning streak, and it has the best net rating in the NBA over that stretch.
Now, it takes on a young Detroit team that is set to earn a playoff spot in the East. However, the Pistons have been without star guard Cade Cunningham as of late, and he’s listed as doubtful for this matchup.
With the Thunder favored at home, how should bettors wager on this matchup?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this clash between two young playoff teams.
Pistons vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Pistons +14.5 (-110)
- Thunder -14.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Pistons: +750
- Thunder: -1205
Total
- 231 (Over -105/Under -115)
Pistons vs. Thunder How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, April 2
- Time: 9:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Paycom Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Pistons record: 42-33
- Thunder record: 63-12
Pistons vs. Thunder Injury Reports
Pistons Injury Report
- Cade Cunningham – doubtful
- Marcus Sasser – out
- Ron Holland – out
- Isaiah Stewart – out
- Tobias Harris – probable
- Jaden Ivey – out
Thunder Injury Report
- Ousmane Dieng – out
- Alex Ducas – out
- Nikola Topic – out
- Aaron Wiggins – out
- Ajay Mitchell – out
Pistons vs. Thunder Best NBA Prop Bets
Note: These prop predictions were written before odds were released for the game. They are based on previous player performance.
Oklahoma City Thunder Best NBA Prop Bet
- Chet Holmgren UNDER Points
Chet Holmgren has played about half the game in his last two appearances for OKC, and he’s scored just nine total points over that stretch.
The Thunder have no reason to push the former No. 2 overall pick, especially since he’s already missed a ton of time this season with an injury. I’ll take the UNDER for Chet’s points against a Pistons team that is 10th in the league in defensive rating this season.
Pistons vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick
Not only are the Thunder dominant at winning games, but they’re covering at a wild rate in the process.
OKC is a double-digit favorite all the time at home, yet it is an insane 25-11-2 against the spread when favored at Paycom Center.
The Pistons are down a few rotation players due to suspension from Sunday’s scuffle with the Minnesota Timberwolves, and that could be problematic against this extremely deep OKC team.
While the Pistons are a playoff team in the East, they aren’t nearly as dangerous when Cunningham sits.
Plus, OKC has a net rating of 9.7 points per 100 possessions better than them over the last 10 games – even though Detroit is sixth in the league in net rating during that stretch!
I’ll back the Thunder to keep this winning streak going on Wednesday.
Pick: Thunder -14.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
