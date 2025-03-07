Pistons vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Saturday, March 8
Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors keep on winning, and they have a chance to earn the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference if they keep up this pace to close the regular season.
On Saturday, the Warriors host a red hot Detroit Pistons team that is looking to solidify itself as a top-six seed in the Eastern Conference.
The Pistons lost the first meeting between these teams by three points in Detroit, but the Warriors are a much different squad now that Jimmy Butler is in the fold.
After Curry dropped 40 points in a comeback win on Thursday against Brooklyn, Golden State is favored and looking to stay hot at home tonight.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction on Saturday.
Pistons vs. Warriors Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Pistons +5 (-110)
- Warriors -5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Pistons: +170
- Warriors: -205
Total
- 229.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Pistons vs. Warriors How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, March 8
- Time: 8:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Detroit
- Pistons record: 35-28
- Warriors record: 35-28
Pistons vs. Warriors Injury Reports
Pistons Injury Report
- Ron Harper Jr. – out
- Tobias Harris – probable
- Daniss Jenkins – out
- Jaden Ivey – out
- Bobi Klintman – out
- Tolu Smith – out
Warriors Injury Report
- Jonathan Kuminga – out
- Gary Payton II – available
- Brandin Podziemski – questionable
Pistons vs. Warriors Best NBA Prop Bets
Note this story was written before prop odds were released. The props below are suggested based on recent player performance.
Detroit Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jalen Duren OVER Rebounds
Earlier this season, Pistons big man Jalen Duren grabbed 12 boards against this Warriors squad, and he’s averaging 10.2 rebounds per game for the season.
Golden State has been playing a ton of small-ball since acquiring Butler, so don’t be shocked if Duren is able to control the glass for Detroit tonight.
Golden State Warriors Best NBA Prop Bet
- Steph Curry OVER 3-Pointers Made
Curry has been on fire since the addition of Butler, and he’s made at least five shots from beyond the arc in four of his last five games.
The Pistons are a good defense this season, but this matchup could be favorable for Curry, as Detroit ranks 21st in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers made per game. Don’t be shocked if Steph keeps cooking from deep in this game. He’s shooting 43.8 percent from 3 on over 12 attempts per game since the Butler trade.
Pistons vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick
The first time these teams played this season, they combined for just 211 points, and Detroit is the No. 2 defense in the NBA over its last 10 games.
Not only that, but Golden State is fifth in defensive rating over that stretch.
Both of these teams have been around .500 when it comes to hitting the UNDER (Golden State is 32-31 while Detroit is 32-30-1), and I expect this game to be a bit more of a defensive slog.
The Warriors have relied on Curry and Butler to carry their offense, and it’s led to them playing at a slow pace (21st in the NBA over their last 10). Detroit ranks first in pace over that same stretch, but I wouldn’t be shocked to see this game resemble the first meeting between these teams given how well they’ve defended as of late.
Pick: UNDER 229.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.