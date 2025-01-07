Pittsburgh vs. Duke Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Jan. 7
The Duke Blue Devils continue to look the part of a National Championship contender, fresh off a drubbing of SMU in ACC play over the weekend.
On Tuesday, the team faces an NCAA Tournament hopeful in Pittsburgh, laying double digits at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Panthers are searching for some resume-building wins, and no win would be larger in ACC play than winning at Duke.
Here’s how to bet this lopsided matchup in the eyes of oddsmakers.
Pittsburgh vs. Duke Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Pittsburgh: +14.5 (-115)
- Duke: -14.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Pittsburgh: +900
- Duke: -1400
Total: 143.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Pittsburgh vs. Duke How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, January 7th
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Pittsburgh Record: 12-2
- Duke Record: 12-2
Pittsburgh vs. Duke Key Players to Watch
Pittsburgh
Jaland Lowe: The sophomore guard has been playing at a high level this season, as he has utilized increased reps to elevate this Pitt offense. Lowe has nearly doubled his scoring average to 17 points while also upping his assists per game to north of six. However, Lowe is struggling to score efficiently, shooting just 38% from the field.
Duke
Cooper Flagg: The top-ranked prospect in college basketball continues to look elite. He scored 24 for the second straight game at SMU, grabbing 11 rebounds in the process while hitting both three-point shots he took. On the season, Flagg is averaging 17 points per game with eight rebounds and nearly four assists as a high-usage forward in this Duke offense while anchoring one of the best defenses in the country.
Pittsburgh vs. Duke Prediction and Pick
Duke is in line to rack up another ACC victory, but I believe this game is poised to be a low-scoring affair.
Pitt hasn’t faced too many elite teams, the group is 2-2 against KenPom top 40 teams, and this will be the best defense the group has faced all season.
The Panthers' offense is well-balanced, but also shooting well above its level. ShotQuality deems that the team is scoring 0.09 points per possession (a high mark) more than expected given its shot diet. The Duke defense is the best in the league, buoyed by Flagg and 7’2” big man Khaman Maluach, who does an incredible job of shutting down the interior.
I expect this game to develop into a defensive-minded affair as Duke’s unit leads the way against a Pitt offense that is owed some serious regression on offense.
Further, Pitt is more than willing to trust its defense, the bottom half of the country in tempo according to KenPom, and does a great job at defending in transition.
With a high total, over bettors need an efficient offensive performance from both sides, but give me a convincing win from the Duke side in a limited possession affair.
PICK: UNDER 143.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.