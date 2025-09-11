Player Prop Countdown: Top 10 NFL Player Props for Week 2 (Don't Fall for J.J. McCarthy Hype)
The first week of the Player Prop Countdown is in the books. I went 5-5 with my Week 1 plays, but finished down 0.74 units due to the juice.
We move on to Week 2, and with Week 1 metrics to lean on, we can make some more educated plays for this week's slate of games. It's time to dive into this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown.
Best Week 2 NFL Prop Bets
All odds from FanDuel Sportsbook
10) JK Dobbins OVER 45.5 Rushing Yards (-110)
Don’t crown RJ Harvey king of the Denver Broncos' backfield yet. He had just 6 carries last week and played 28.9% of snaps. Meanwhile, Dobbins ran the ball 16 times and played 52.6% of offensive snaps. That tells me that while Harvey will likely eventually become the primary running back, Dobbins is the running back to target in the backfield for the time being.
The Colts dominated the Dolphins in Week 1, but they were dead last in opponent Rush EPA and second last in opponent rush success rate last week. That could lead to the Broncos' running backs finding a lot of success against them on the ground.
9) Tua Tagovailoa OVER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (+110)
I'm buying low on the Miami Dolphins. I don't think they're as bad as they looked in Week 1, and I think there's a bit of an edge to back them in this spot, specifically for Tua Tagovailoa to go over 1.5 passing touchdowns at plus-money. 64.7% of the Dolphins' touchdowns last season were passing touchdowns, which was the eighth-highest rate in the NFL. If Tua can snap back to reality, this is going to look like a great bet on Sunday.
8) Zay Flowers OVER 4.5 Receptions (-135)
Zay Flowers was targeted nine times, hauling in seven receptions against the Bills in Week 1. He averaged 4.4 receptions per game last season, and his role in this offense seems to be increasing this season. PFF.com ranked him as the No. 3 receiver in the opening week.
He was targeted 12 times for seven receptions against the Browns in Week 8 last season. He has had some recent success against this secondary, and I envision that continuing on Sunday.
7) Travis Hunter UNDER 50.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
Travis Hunter led the Jaguars in targets in Week 1 with eight, hauling in six of them, which might make you think you want to back him in this game, but the fact that he got just 33 yards on those six receptions could cause some concern when it comes to his receiving yards total this week. What's even worse is that he played only 63.6% of offensive snaps compared to Brian Thomas at 86.4% and 71.2% by Dyami Brown.
6) Daniel Jones UNDER 210.5 Passing Yards (-114)
I'm not taking away Daniel Jones' Week 1 performance against the Miami Dolphins, but let's all pump the brakes on claiming he's a franchise quarterback after a Week 1 start. He has only averaged 209.2 passing yards per game in his career, and now he has to take on the best secondary in football in the Denver Broncos. I think the Broncos are going to put him in a blender on Sunday, and he won't touch his passing yards total of 210.5.
5) DK Metcalf Anytime Touchdown (+140)
We can bet on DK Metcalf to score against his former team at +140? He was targeted 7 times in Week 1, hauling in four receptions for 83 yards. Let’s also note the Seahawks ranked 27th in Opponent Dropback EPA against the 49ers last week.
It’s also worth noting that Aaron Rodgers threw 28 touchdowns last season, despite the less-than-stellar season. Last week, he threw four scores and looked fresher and better than he did in 2024. I think it’s time for him to sling his first score to Metcalf as a Steeler.
4) Nick Chubb OVER 50.5 Rush yards (-115)
Nick Chubb had a solid Week 1 performance for the Houston Texans, averaging 4.6 yards per rush for 60 yards on 13 touches. What's even more important than that is Texans' head coach DeMeco Ryan's comments about Chubb after the game:
"I think Chubb ran the ball really well... We’re going to try to lean in with Chubb a little bit more."
The Texans spread the ball around their running backs in Week 1, but based on Ryan's comments, I think we're going to see Chubb be their primary back on Monday Night Football against the Buccaneers. That's enough for me to take the OVER on his rushing yards total of 50.5.
3) Jayden Reed OVER 38.5 Receiving yards (-114)
The disrespect for Jayden Reed continues. He led the Packers in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns last season, but he still doesn’t get the respect as a No. 1 receiver. He averaged 50.4 yards per game last season and racked up 45 yards and a touchdown against the Lions last week. Despite that, his total is set at just 38.5 for Thursday night.
2) Breece Hall OVER 78.5 Rushing + Receiving Yards (-110)
Breece Hall ran for 107 yards and added 38 receiving yards in Week 1 against the Steelers. More importantly, he played the highest snap count amongst all Jets running backs by a significant margin. Now, he gets to face a Bills team that allowed 8.2 yards per carry against the Ravens in Week 1. This could be a huge performance for the Jets' running back.
1) J.J. McCarthy UNDER 218.5 Passing Yards (-115)
I'm not falling for the J.J. McCarthy propaganda. I have never seen a fanbase have the amount of unwarranted and arrogant confidence in their young quarterback as what we're seeing from Vikings fans this season. The 2024 No. 10 overall pick has played one NFL game, which resulted in three horrific quarters and one good quarter against the worst team in the NFC North, and they're already crowning him the King of Minnesota.
McCarthy threw for a measly 143 yards in that start, which is causing Vikings fans to parade in the streets, claiming they have a future MVP on their team. I'm not convinced. Now, the former Michigan Wolverine will take on an Atlanta Falcons team that kept Baker Mayfield to just 167 yards through the air in Week 1.
218.5 is a crazy passing yards total in this spot. The UNDER is my favorite player prop of the week.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
