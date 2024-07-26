Puerto Rico vs. South Sudan Olympic Basketball Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Group C
One of the most intriguing matchups in men’s basketball Group Play in the 2024 Olympics will kick off Sunday’s action.
Puerto Rico and Jose Alvarado will get a crack at South Sudan and Carlik Jones, who nearly upset the United States in an exhibition earlier this month.
While both teams are looked at as long shots to win gold, there are some intriguing players to watch in this game that could become Olympic legends.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, rosters and my prediction for Sunday’s contest.
Puerto Rico vs. South Sudan Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Puerto Rico -3.5 (-110)
- South Sudan +3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Puerto Rico: -166
- South Sudan: +140
Total
- 166.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Puerto Rico vs. South Sudan How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, July 28
- Time: 5:00 a.m. EST
- How to Watch (TV): CNBC, FuboTV, Peacock
- Puerto Rico record: 0-0
- South Sudan record: 0-0
Puerto Rico vs. South Sudan Odds to Win Gold Medal
- Puerto Rico: +30000
- South Sudan: +25000
Puerto Rico vs. South Sudan Rosters and Key Players to Watch
Puerto Rico
- Arnaldo Toro
- Ismael Romero
- Chris Ortiz
- Stephen Thompson
- Tremont Waters
- George Conditt IV
- Isaiah Piñeiro
- José Alvarado
- Jordan Howard
- Gian Clavell
- Aleem Ford
- Davon Reed
Puerto Rico has some elite guard talent in New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado and former Boston Celtics guard Tremont Waters.
While oddsmakers view this team as a longshot to win gold, they’re still favored in this opening matchup.
South Sudan
- Junior Madut
- Nuni Omot
- Carlik Jones
- Khaman Maluach
- Kuany Kuany
- Marial Shayok
- Deng Acuoth
- Majok Deng
- Peter Jok
- Koch Bar
- Wenyen Gabriel
- Sunday Dech
A former G League MVP, Carlik Jones is one of the most exciting scorers to watch in the entire Olympic field. Jones gave Team USA trouble in a one-point loss in an exhibition earlier this month, and he’s showcased an innate ability to score the ball.
The South Sudan squad has players with NBA experience including Jones, Wenyen Gabriel, and Marial Shayok.
Puerto Rico vs. South Sudan Prediction and Pick
South Sudan was a 43.5-point underdog against the United States this month, yet it only lost the game by one and had a chance to win on the final possession.
Jones is one of the best scorers we’ll see in the tournament, and South Sudan has leaders like Luol Deng and Royal Ivey – who played in the NBA – at the helm leading and building this program.
I think it is prepared for the moment, and I don’t see a massive talent gap on these two rosters. Given the confidence South Sudan should have after the matchup with the Americans, I think it at least covers the spread as an underdog on Sunday.
Pick: South Sudan +3.5 (-110)
