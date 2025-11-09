Is Puka Nacua Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Rams vs. 49ers)
Los Angeles Rams star receiver Puka Nacua suffered a chest injury in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints, but he's off the injury report and expected to play in Week 10 against the San Francisco 49ers.
This is a major boost for the Rams, as Nacua has been one of the best receivers in the NFL in the 2025 season. This season, the star wideout has 61 catches on 73 targets in seven games for 711 yards and three touchdowns.
Despite dealing with a chest injury in Week 9, he still caught seven of his eight targets for 95 yards and a score.
Nacua had 10 catches for 85 yards and a score agaisnt San Francisco earlier this season, and he is a solid prop target in Week 10.
Best Puka Nacua Prop Bet for Week 10 vs. 49ers
Puka Nacua OVER 7.5 Receptions (-132)
Nacua has been a target hog this season, registering over 10 targets per game and at least eight in all but one game (he was injured in Week 6 and ended up with just three targets).
Matthew Stafford looked Nacua's way 12 times in the last meeting with the 49ers, and Nacua has eight or more catches in five of his seven appearances in 2025. He's certainly going to be involved on the offense against a San Fran team that ranks 24th in the NFL in passing yards allowed.
I'd take Nacua to clear this receptions line and don't mind a long shot bet on him to record 10 or more catches at +219.
