Is Puka Nacua Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Saints vs. Rams)
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is set to make his return to the lineup on Sunday in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints.
Nacua suffered an ankle injury in Week 6 against the Baltimore Ravens and played a season-low 50.9 percent of the snaps in that game. He then sat out Los Angeles' win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7, giving him some extra rest with the team's bye week set for Week 8.
Now that the Rams are back in Week 9, Nacua isn't even listed on the team's final injury report, a sign that he'll be a full go in this matchup.
This season, the star receiver has 54 receptions on 65 targets for 616 yards. Here's a look at how to bet on him in the prop market in this Week 9 battle.
Best Puka Nacua Prop Bet for Week 9 vs. Saints
Puka Nacua OVER 7.5 Receptions (-147)
This is one of the easier props to place on Sunday, as Nacua takes on a Saints team that is 21st in the NFL in EPA/Pass and has struggled against some lesser quarterbacks on its way to a 1-7 start.
Prior to suffering an ankle injury in Week 6, Nacua had posted five straight games with eight or more catches. During that five-week stretch, he was targeted 62 times by Matthew Stafford, reeling in 52 passes for 588 yards and two scores.
He should see plenty of looks on Sunday, as he was given the bye week to rest and has not played since Week 6. Nacua is one of the most-targeted receivers in the NFL, and he should have a big showing on Sunday afternoon.
