Purdue vs. Iowa Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Feb. 4
Iowa’s season continues to slip into disarray.
A down season for the Hawkeyes will only get harder for the team as Purdue heads to Iowa City to face Iowa on Tuesday night. Iowa will be without impact center Owen Freeman for the rest of the season after it was revealed that he suffered a right-hand injury that requires surgery.
Purdue is a bonafide contender in the Big Ten this season but must avoid a letdown on the road against Iowa. What’s the best way to bet on this one? We have you covered below!
Purdue vs. Iowa Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Purdue: -7.5 (-105)
- Iowa: +7.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Purdue: -300
- Ole Miss: +240
Total: 153.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Purdue vs. Iowa How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, February 4th
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock
- Purdue Record: 17-5
- Iowa Record: 13-8
Purdue vs. Iowa Key Players to Watch
Purdue
Braden Smith: The veteran guard continues to produce, helping Purdue escape a home win against Indiana on Friday, scoring 24 points to go with seven assists and six steals. Among the nation’s leaders in assists with almost nine per game, Smith is also averaging nearly 16 points this season.
Iowa
Payton Sandfort: Iowa’s season has been a struggle and Sandfort is failing to live up to last season’s efficiency, averaging similar counting stats on slightly worse numbers. He is averaging 16 points per game and a shade under six rebounds but is shooting 40% from the floor, down from 44 last season when he averaged 16 and six.
Purdue vs. Iowa Prediction and Pick
The loss of Freeman will hurt Iowa, who are allowing about seven points per adjusted 100 possessions, per Hoop Explorer. The big man is a solid rim protector who has helped an Iowa defense that hasn’t been able to stop many teams this season, especially in the Big Ten.
However, the offense has still been operating well and I expect it will continue to do so at home on Tuesday. The Hawkeyes are fourth in effective field goal percentage, able to score both inside and out, and are among the best ball-handling teams in the nation, ranking 10th in turnover rate.
Purdue’s defense has offset some defensive concerns with the best turnover rate in the Big Ten during conference play, but the unit is pedestrian when it comes to effective field goal percentage, ranking seventh.
Meanwhile, look for Purdue’s offense to have a big effort on the road in a battle between the Boilermakers’ top offense in terms of KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency during conference play and Iowa’s last-ranked defense.
The Boilermakers are shooting 58% on twos in league play and I expect Smith to move around the court with ease as the best player on either team.
I think we see Iowa show up on offense, but its defense continues to hold the team back in a game that flies over the already lofty total.
PICK: OVER 153.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.