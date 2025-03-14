Purdue vs. Michigan Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinal
Two top-25 teams face off in the Big Ten Quarterfinals on Friday night, as the Purdue Boilermakers are aiming to improve their resume ahead of March Madness against the Michigan Wolverines.
Despite being the lower seed, Purdue is favored in this matchup. These teams split their regular season meetings, but does one team have an edge in this Big Ten clash?
Here’s a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Friday night.
Purdue vs. Michigan Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Purdue -2.5 (-108)
- Michigan +2.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Purdue: -135
- Michigan: +114
Total
- 147.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Purdue vs. Michigan How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 14
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): BTN
- Purdue record: 22-10
- Michigan record: 22-9
Purdue vs. Michigan Best College Basketball Prop Bets
Purdue
- Braden Smith OVER 7.5 Assists (-120)
The star guard for the Boilermakers is averaging a Big Ten-best 8.8 assists per game this season, and he tallied 17 assists across two matchups with the Wolverines.
Smith has cleared this line in six of his last seven games heading into this quarterfinal clash.
Michigan
- Vladislav Goldin
I don’t have a prop for Goldin in this game, but he’ll need to step up compared to his first two games against the Boilermakers this season. Goldin was held below his season average (16.7 points per game) in both meetings, shooting just 3-for-7 from the floor in the win at Michigan.
He needs to command the paint for Michigan to advance.
Purdue vs. Michigan Prediction and Pick
This season, Purdue has played well against the Wolverines, blowing them out by 27 points at home before suffering a two-point loss in Ann Arbor on Feb. 11.
While the Boilermakers are just the No. 6 seed in this tournament, they are one of the best shooting teams in the country, ranking 13th in 3-point percentage.
Led by veterans like Smith, Fletcher Loyer, and Trey Kauffman-Renn, the Boilermakers are going to be far from an easy out on Friday night.
Michigan did earn a higher seed in Big Ten play, but it struggled to end the regular season, losing three games in a row and falling under .500 against ranked teams in the process.
The Wolverines are one of the best defenses in the country (19th in adjusted defensive efficiency, per KenPom), but they allowed 91 and 73 points in their two meetings with Purdue. That could spell trouble on Friday, and the No. 8 offense (per KenPom) isn’t going to slow down in such a crucial game.
I like the Boilermakers to win and cover in a matchup they fared well in during the regular season.
Pick: Purdue -2.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
