Purdue vs. Michigan State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 13
Purdue is simply playing out the string on a dismal season that features zero wins against FBS competition while Michigan State is trying to end its season on a high note.
The Spartans need to win both of its remaining games to go to a bowl under first-year head coach Jonathan Smith, but injuries have ravaged the roster. Can the team take care of business at home as a big favorite against a lackluster Purdue team?
Here’s our betting preview for this Friday night matchup.
Purdue vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Purdue: +15.5 (-105)
- Michigan State: -15.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Purdue: +390
- Michigan State: -550
Total: 47.5 (Over -114/Under -106)
Purdue vs. Michigan State How to Watch
- Date: Friday, November 22nd
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Spartan Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Purdue Record: 1-9
- Michigan State Record: 4-6
Purdue vs. Michigan State Key Players to Watch
Purdue
Hudson Card: It’s been a struggle for Purdue’s offense, and while Card has gotten banged up this season, he hasn’t been able to get any traction, completing only 59% of his passes and clearing 200 yards in one game against FBS opponents. The Michigan State secondary is among the worst in the Big Ten, though, and is banged up. Can the Boilermakers quarterback find his stride down the stretch?
Michigan State
Aidan Chiles: It’s been an up-and-down season for Chiles, who has more interceptions than passing touchdowns. He has made some highlight plays, but also has taken 26 sacks and made some suspect decisions. Against Purdue, can he put together more of the good? The Boilermakers are dead last in EPA/Play allowing nearly four points per drive.
Purdue vs. Michigan State Prediction and Pick
Purdue is among the worst teams in college football this season, but the team’s schedule has done the Boilermakers no favors.
The team has played Oregon, Ohio State, and Penn State in Big Ten play and Notre Dame in nonconference play, losing by a combined score of 195-17. While that’s not the only low point of the season, the team lost in overtime twice to middle-to-bottom Big Ten teams in Illinois and Northwestern as well, showing the team’s statistical profile is a bit inflated to the negative.
Further, Michigan State’s defense continues to trend in the wrong direction. The team is banged up in the secondary and hasn’t recorded a sack since September 21st at Boston College.
Purdue’s offense has plenty of issues, but the team has had a decent run game around a fine offensive line, ranking 23rd in line yards and 83rd in tackles for loss. Against a lackluster Michigan State defense, can the team stay within two scores?
I believe so.
PICK: Purdue +13.5
