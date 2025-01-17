Purdue vs. Oregon Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Saturday, January 18th
Purdue and Oregon meet in a high leverage Saturday afternoon showdown in Eugene.
The Boilermakers rallied in the second half to take care of Washington, setting up a matchup between two teams that have deep NCAA Tournament runs in mind. Oregon has looked formidable in Big Ten play thus far, but can use another signature win to make a massive move up the standings. Can it come on Saturday as small favorites?
Here’s the betting guide for this Big Ten showdown.
Purdue vs. Oregon Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Purdue: +2.5 (-110)
- Oregon: -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Purdue: +118
- Oregon: -142
Total: 147.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Purdue vs. Oregon How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, January 17th
- Game Time: 3:00 PM EST
- Venue: Knight Arena
- How to Watch (TV): NBA
- Purdue Record: 14-4
- Oregon Record: 15-2
Purdue vs. Oregon Key Players to Watch
Purdue
Braden Smith: The Boilermakers lead guard showcased the leap he has taken this season on Wednesday against Washington, engineering a second half rally to beat Washington by double digits. Smith scored 17 points on 50% shooting with six rebounds, five assists and five steals.
Oregon
Nate Bittle: The big man has been getting better and better as Big Ten play has continued and should have an edge on the interior against Purdue post defense. However, it’s Bittle’s three-point shooting that has unlocked the Ducks offense, shooting 43% from distance in league play.
Purdue vs. Oregon Prediction and Pick
This matchup sets up nicely for Oregon, who should be able to dominate inside with Bittle inside to open up the perimeter for the likes of Keeshawn Barthelemy and Jackson Shelstad to get going from deep as the Ducks are shooting 38% from three-point range in Big Ten play.
The Purdue frontcourt has been shaky this season in the wake of losing Zach Edey, lacking someone that can match the seven footer Bittle on the block.
The Boilermakers defense is incredibly havoc-driven, turning opponents over at the highest rate in Big Ten play and Oregon has been shaky protecting the rock at times, ranking 12th in league play.
However, Purdue has benefitted from an easy schedule to date in league play, playing one top 50 team per KenPom since the beginning of January. While the team has been on a tear, winning all five games by double figures, I believe the team isn’t going to be able to keep up its 60% effective field goal percentage on the road against a formidable and tricky prep in Oregon.
I’ll take the Ducks at home as a small favorite.
PICK: Oregon -2.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.