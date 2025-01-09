Purdue vs. Rutgers Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Thursday, Jan. 9
Purdue travels to Rutgers on Thursday night in Big Ten play.
The Boilermakers continue to adjust to life without Zach Edey, and the team has remained a fringe contender in the Big Ten. The team will face a team that has fallen short of lofty goals this season in Rutgers. Despite a loaded freshman class, the Scarlet Knights have struggled to turn that into court success.
However, Rutgers is being priced highly in the betting market. Will it pan out for them?
Purdue vs. Rutgers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Purdue: -2.5 (-105)
- Rutgers: +2.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Purdue: -135
- Rutgers: +110
Total: 149.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Purdue vs. Rutgers How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, January 9
- Game Time: 6:00 PM EST
- Venue: Jersey Mike’s Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports 1
- Purdue Record: 11-4
- Rutgers Record: 8-7
Purdue vs. Rutgers Key Players to Watch
Purdue
Braden Smith: With more on his plate this season, Smith has maintained elite efficiency in the post Zach-Edey Purdue basketball era. Smith is up to 15 points and nearly nine assists while shooting nearly 43% from beyond the arc on about nine seven 3-point attempts per game.
Rutgers
Dylan Harper: Harper missed Rutgers’ game against Indiana before returning from an illness for only 15 minutes in a double digit loss to Wisconsin at home. The Scarlet Knights offense funnels through the freshman sensation, averaging more than 21 points per game with five rebounds and four assists with an elite 52% shooting from the field.
Purdue vs. Rutgers Prediction and Pick
While many will point towards Rutgers being a strong bet at home with a ton of talent on the team’s side and a sturdy home court advantage, I can’t get to this number that KenPom projects as Purdue -5.
Rutgers has underwhelmed all season long, 5-10 against the spread this season despite having the likes of future lottery picks Harper and Ace Bailey, and I don’t trust this team to slow down Purdue’s elite shot making roster that is top 10 in the country in three-point percentage.
The Scarlet Knights defense has been poor along the perimeter all season, 242nd in opponent 3-point percentage allowed and have been allowing way too many open catch-and-shoot shots (46%) and allowing a bottom 50 points per possession mark against it.
While shooting sometimes doesn’t travel, Smith and the Purdue backcourt should be able to find answers against this leaky Rutgers defense that is below the national average in defensive rebounding rate and turnover percentage.
On the other side, Purdue will force Rutgers to beat them from the perimeter, which hasn’t been a strong point for the home underdog this season, outside the top 200 in 3-point percentage. The team attempts to push the ball in the open court as it struggles to score with ease in the half court, which is where this Purdue defense forces you to play, outside the top 300 in adjusted tempo.
Rutgers continues to be priced as a team bound to round into form, but to this point we have continued to see this team underperform and I’m going to start fading unfounded upside by taking Purdue.
PICK: Purdue -2.5
