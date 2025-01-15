Purdue vs. Washington Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, Jan. 15
Purdue will look to stay towards the top of the Big Ten with a road win at Washington, who has been on a big slide as it returns home from an east coast road trip.
The Huskies have not acclimated to the Big Ten all that well, but can turn its season around with a resounding win against a surging Boilermakers team that has been on a dominant run, winning five straight by double digits.
Here’s how to bet on Wednesday's Big Ten showdown.
Purdue vs. Washington Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Purdue: -7.5 (-110)
- Washington: +7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Purdue: -320
- Washington: +255
Total: 145.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Purdue vs. Washington How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, January 15
- Game Time: 9:30 PM EST
- Venue: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
- How to Watch (TV): Big Ten Network
- Purdue Record: 13-4
- Washington Record: 10-7
Purdue vs. Washington Key Players to Watch
Purdue
Braden Smith: Smith has been the best facilitator in the country, racking up nearly 48% of the Boilermakers assists on the year. With no Zach Edey, Smith has been thrust into a high usage role and has only upped his play across the board. Smith has improved his effective field goal percentage and his steal percentage in addition to his assist rate.
Washington
Great Osobor: Has Osobor turned a corner? Despite the loss to Michigan, the big man tied a season high 23 points with 11 rebounds to go with four assists. While he has struggled in the jump to high major play, his effective field goal percentage is at a career low, he will look to find his footing back at home against Purdue.
Purdue vs. Washington Prediction and Pick
The Boilermakers have been on a tear, but looking at who the team has beaten may show that the team is fairly overvalued. The team has beaten one team inside the top 50 in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency metric. Now, Washington has slid to 93rd in that KenPom rating, but could the team be due for an uptick?
The Huskies beat Maryland at home before dropping three straight to Illinois, Michigan State and Michigan with the last two coming on the road. There’s no shame in losing those games, but the team’s market rating is plummeting.
The Huskies were six-point home underdogs to Maryland and just last week Purdue was laying three on the road at Rutgers, a team only nine spots ahead of Washington in KenPom’s ranking.
Now, the matchup sets up nicely for the Huskies as well, who runs a ton of its offense around Osobor, who remains a do-it-all threat on offense with capable passing out of the post and a deft touch. Purdue’s rim defense has been poor all season, 287th in field goal percentage allowed at the rim, per Haslametrics.
A lot of angles set up for the Huskies to cover the point spread as home underdogs.
PICK: Washington +7.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
