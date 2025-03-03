Queens vs. FGCU Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for ASUN Championship Quarterfinal
Florida Gulf Coast will look to maintain its fine form at the end of the regular season with a quarterfinals victory against Queens.
After splitting the season series, the two teams will have a rubber match on Monday night with each team’s hopes of winning the ASUN Tournament. The Eagles have been among the hottest teams in the conference and are set to host this quarterfinals matchup against a Queens team that has traded wins for the past two weeks.
Here’s our betting preview for this one.
Queens vs. Florida Gulf Coast Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Queens: +4.5 (-102)
- Florida Gulf Coast: -4.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Queens: +172
- Florida Gulf Coast: -210
Total: 146.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Queens vs. Florida Gulf Coast How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 3rd
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Alico Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN+
- Queens Record: 18-13
- Florida Gulf Coast Record: 18-13
Queens vs. Florida Gulf Coast Key Players to Watch
Queens
Leo Colimerio: The Queens forward showed out in the first meeting, scoring a season high 35 points while draining six-of-eight three-point shots on January 4th. A potent perimeter player, he is shooting 42% from beyond the arc while ranking in the top 10 in free throw rate. A Queens win likely goes through Colimerio.
Florida Gulf Coast
Keeshawn Kellman: The FGCU big man has been on a fine run of form, scoring 15 or more in six of the last seven games as he has emerged as nearly unstoppable around the rim on both sides of the floor. A premier rim protector on defense, he is fourth in ASUN block rate while also third in defensive rebounding rate. The center is also shooting nearly 63% on two-point shots.
Queens vs. Florida Gulf Coast Prediction and Pick
I’ll take the points in this tournament setting as both games provided two vastly different datapoints.
The first game was a back-and-forth affair that Florida Gulf Coast lost 92-83 on the road, but the team responded by winning 60-47 back at home a few weeks later on the heels of a dismal three-point shooting game from Queens. The Royals shot 19% from beyond the arc in that game, way off from the team’s ASUN average of nearly 36%.
I’m going to trust the Royals to hold up in this game and cover the spread due to its defense, though. The Royals are an elite team at funneling teams off the three-point line, and while Kellman may be in for a big night at the rim, the team will be able to maintain the Eagles’ three-point shooting, which checked in third in ASUN play at over 37%.
It’s going to come down to the visitors shooting a decent clip from beyond the arc, but given the vast splits over two games- the team shot 41% in the win and 19% in the loss- I’ll bank on getting just average to cover the spread.
PICK: Queens +4.5 (-102, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
