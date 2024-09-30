Is Raheem Mostert Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Titans vs. Dolphins)
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert is listed as questionable for Monday night’s game against the Tennessee Titans, but he may be facing an uphill battle to play through his chest injury.
Mostert played in Week 1, carrying the ball six times for nine yards, but he has missed the Dolphins’ last two games.
NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe reported this week that Mostert is trying to play on Monday night, but the Dolphins don’t want him to suffer a setback.
Even if Mostert does play, he’ll likely be limited in his role, meaning De’Von Achane will be the feature back once again for the Dolphins.
Through three weeks, Achane has 43 carries for 150 yards and a touchdown, adding 17 catches for 173 yards and a score through the air.
One of the best dual-threat backs in the league, Achane has several prop bets available for Monday night’s clash.
De’Von Achane Prop Bets for Titans vs. Dolphins
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Rush Attempts: 13.5 (Over +100/Under -130)
- Rushing Yards: 58.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
- Receptions: 3.5 (Over +115/Under -150)
- Receiving Yards: 24.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
- Anytime TD: +135
This season, Achane has been dominant in the receiving game, picking up at least three catches and five targets in every game.
Unfortunately, with Tyler Huntley set to make his Dolphins debut at quarterback, it’s hard to gauge how often Achane will be used in the passing game.
On one hand, you’d expect a backup quarterback to look to his safety valve often, but Huntley is also a terrific runner – so he may decide to scramble in some of those situations.
Because of that, I’m actually looking to the UNDER on Achane’s rushing attempts prop as my favorite bet in this one.
If Mostert returns, he’ll likely eat into Achane’s workload on the ground, and if not – both Jeff Wilson Jr. and Jaylen Wright have had roles over the last few weeks.
Achane has failed to clear this prop in two of his three games, and Miami may opt to split his touches between the ground and air. At 13.5 attempts – in what could be a negative game script for Miami – I’ll take the UNDER.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.