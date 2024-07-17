Raiders 2024 NFL Playoff Odds (Expect Another Down Year for Las Vegas)
The Las Vegas Raiders fired head coach, Josh McDaniels, eight games into the season last year. Antonio Pierce took over head coaching duties and led them to a 5-4 record down the stretch, but an 8-9 overall record on the year wasn't enough to secure themselves a berth in the playoffs.
The good news is Pierce coached well enough to earn him the permanent gig moving forward, but will he be able to duplicate last season's mild success in 2024?
Let's take a look at the Raiders' betting odds to make the playoffs for the first time since 2021.
Las Vegas Raiders Odds to Make 2024 NFL Playoffs
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Yes +310
- No -420
Don't Expect the Raiders to be a Playoff Team in 2024
At +310 odds, oddsmakers are giving the Raiders just a 24.39% implied probability of making the NFL playoffs this season. Those odds are good for the fourth-longest odds in the AFC with only the Titans (+440), Broncos (+820), and Patriots (+920) having longer odds.
The Raiders did little to improve their roster in the offseason. Outside of signing Christian Wilkins on the defensive line, they failed to make another splash in free agency. They signed Gardner Minshew at quarterback, but based on his two-year deal, they have no plans of making him their quarterback of the future. Until they find their franchise quarterback, it's going to be tough to make a case for them being a team worthy of a postseason berth.
Las Vegas used its No. 13 overall pick on tight end, Brock Bowers from Georgia. While many believe he was the most skilled player in the draft, selecting a tight end when you already have a capable one in Michael Mayer, isn't a move that's going to move your team in the right direction by a significant margin.
The Raiders may be building towards something, but this isn't the season we should expect them to progress in a big way.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.