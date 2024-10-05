Raiders vs. Broncos Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 5 (Target Javonte Williams)
It hasn’t been pretty for either team, but the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders are both 2-2 on the season.
Bo Nix and the Broncos haven’t exactly been great offensively, but they did find the end zone through the air for the first time in Week 4, as Nix hit Courtland Sutton for a score.
On the Las Vegas side, the running game has been stuck in mud all season, and now star receiver Davante Adams (who is dealing with a hamstring injury and won’t play this week) has requested a trade.
Will anyone score a touchdown in this AFC West matchup?
I’m kidding, but not totally.
Here are the top players to target to score in Week 5’s Broncos-Raiders showdown.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Raiders vs. Broncos
- Alexander Mattison Anytime TD (+210)
- Javonte Williams Anytime TD (+185)
Alexander Mattison Anytime TD (+210)
The Las Vegas Raiders' running back Alexander Mattison has found the end zone in three of the team’s first four games despite playing behind Zamir White in the backfield.
Mattison has just one game (Week 1) where he played over 50 percent of the Raiders’ snaps, but he’s been the goal-line back for the team, leading to some easy touchdowns.
Las Vegas ranks 31st in the NFL in rushing yards this season, but the Denver defense is a little more beatable on the ground (allowing 4.1 yards per carry) than it is through the air (allowing a league-best 4.2 net yards per pass attempt).
With White fumbling again in Week 4, I wouldn’t be shocked to see Mattison have a bigger workload. While he didn’t score last week, it may have been his best game of the season. The veteran running back had five carries for 60 yards – the only time this season he’s averaged over 4.0 yards per carry in a single game.
Javonte Williams Anytime TD (+185)
It hasn’t been a great start to the season for Broncos running back Javonte Williams, as he’s averaging just 3.23 yards per carry and has lost work to both rookie Tyler Badie and change-of-pace back Jaleel McLaughlin this season.
However, Badie went down with a scary injury in Week 4 and Williams went on to have his best game of the season, carrying the ball 16 times for 77 yards while adding two catches for three yards.
The Broncos offense is hard to trust – it has just four total touchdowns this season – but Bo Nix has only thrown for one in four games, so I almost have to bet on the running game in this matchup.
The Raiders are allowing 5.1 yards per carry – the third most in the NFL – and Williams has seen at least nine opportunities (carries and targets) in every game while playing at least 51 percent of the snaps.
He should build on a strong Week 4 showing on Sunday.
