Raiders vs. Broncos Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 10
The Denver Broncos look to defend Mile High once again when they host the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football.
We have a total of 42.5 for this game, so there should be a handful of touchdowns throughout the night.
The Broncos were held to two touchdowns last week by the Texans, but should be able to find the end zone a few times against the Raiders.
Let’s get right into my favorite anytime touchdown scorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 10.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Raiders vs. Broncos
- Brock Bowers Anytime TD (+160)
- Courtland Sutton Anytime TD (+145)
- RJ Harvey Anytime TD (+225)
Brock Bowers Anytime TD (+160)
Brock Bowers is coming off a three-touchdown game against Jacksonville, and he should see an even bigger target share after the Raiders traded Jakobi Meyers this week.
Tre Tucker will take over as the top wideout, but don’t be surprised if Bowers routinely gets double-digit targets as he did last week with his 13.
The Denver defense has been stingy at home this season. However, we’ve seen a few tight ends find paydirt against the Broncos. Bowers should get plenty of looks, especially in the red zone, on Thursday night, and he did score at Mile High last year.
Courtland Sutton Anytime TD (+145)
Cortland Sutton has been a consistent target for the Broncos this season. He started the year with touchdowns in three of his first four games before going four games without one. Sutton was still a big part of the offense in those weeks, though, with 99, 17, 87, and 67 yards.
He found the end zone again last week in Houston on his only catch despite being targeted six times.
The Raiders have allowed nine touchdowns to wide receivers in eight games. Sutton should get several targets again on Thursday night.
RJ Harvey Anytime TD (+225)
J.K. Dobbins is the lead back in Denver and is -120 to score a touchdown on Thursday night. However, backup RJ Harvey has seen as many red zone touches as Dobbins in the last two weeks, and he’s scored in three straight contests – including a three-score game two weeks ago.
The Raiders have allowed 12 rushing touchdowns (nine to running backs) this season, including a pair of running backs scoring in two separate games. That might be the case here with Dobbins and Harvey both finding paydirt, but I’ll take the +225 odds for Harvey to get past the goal line.
