Raiders vs. Broncos Best NFL Prop Bets for Thursday Night Football in Week 10 (Fade Ashton Jeanty)
Thursday night’s Week 10 matchup between the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders could be an interesting one to bet on in the prop market.
The Broncos have an elite defense and are on a six-game winning streak, but they have been vulnerable through the air at times over the past few weeks. The only problem for the Raiders? They have struggled throwing the ball all season behind a porous offensive line, and Denver ranks No. 1 in the NFL in sack percentage.
Still, Geno Smith came out of the bye week on fire, throwing four scores (three to Brock Bowers) in an overtime loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Meanwhile, Denver’s offense struggled for most of the day against a tough Houston defense on Sunday afternoon. It should find a lot more open space against the Raiders, but can Bo Nix take advantage?
There are some intriguing players to consider in the prop market, including Nix, Bowers, rookie Ashton Jeanty and Broncos wideout Courtland Sutton.
Here’s a look at some of my favorite player prop plays for this AFC West divisional battle in Week 10.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Raiders vs. Broncos
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Brock Bowers OVER 5.5 Receptions (-151)
- Bo Nix OVER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-129)
- Ashton Jeanty UNDER 56.5 Rushing Yards (-111)
Brock Bowers OVER 5.5 Receptions (-151)
The Raiders traded away Jakobi Meyers on Tuesday, setting the stage for Brock Bowers to have a massive target share in Week 10 and beyond.
In Week 9 – his first game back from a knee injury – Bowers was targeted 13 times and caught 12 passes for 127 yards and three scores in the Raiders’ narrow loss to Jacksonville. The star tight end had five catches in three of his first four games, but he blew past this prop in Week 9.
With the Raiders set as major underdogs in Week 10, bettors should expect a pass-heavy game plan – at least in the second half – on Thursday. With Pat Surtain II out for the Broncos, Bowers should be able to turn in a big day as the unquestioned No. 1 option in this offense.
Bo Nix OVER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-129)
It hasn’t been a great season for Bo Nix, who has completed just 61.2 percent of his passes for 1,976 yards, 17 scores and six picks in nine games. The touchdown numbers are pretty solid for Nix, who has thrown at least two scores in three games in a row.
Now, he takes on a Raiders team that is 25th in the NFL in EPA/Pass, even though it’s only allowed 11 passing scores in the 2025 season.
I like Nix to throw multiple scores for the fourth game in a row, as he only has two games where he’s attempted fewer than 30 passes and has five multi-score games to his name. Nix has eight passing touchdowns over the last three weeks.
Ashton Jeanty UNDER 56.5 Rushing Yards (-111)
Jeanty has not had a lot of space to run behind a Raiders offensive line that is one of the worst in the NFL.
This season, the rookie is 10th in tackle for loss percentage amongst running backs (16.94 percent), and his teammate Raheem Mostert is seventh (18.75 percent). So, running room is hard to come by in Las Vegas, and will be even tougher against Denver.
The Broncos are fourth in the NFL in yards per carry allowed this season (3.7), and they rank sixth in the league in EPA/Rush.
That’s going to make things tough on Jeanty, who has only cleared 56.5 rushing yards in four of his eight games (from Weeks 3 to 6). He had just 21 rushing yards in Week 7 and 42 in Week 9.
I wouldn’t be shocked if the rookie makes more of an impact in the passing game on Thursday with the Raiders struggling to open up any meaningful running lanes for him.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Register with DraftKings today and get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass if you win your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token, and winning your first $5 wager.