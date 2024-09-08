Raiders vs. Chargers Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 1 (Las Vegas a Live Underdog?)
A major AFC West clash in Week 1? Sign me up.
The Las Vegas Raiders begin the first full season of the Antonio Pierce era on Sunday against the new-look Los Angeles Chargers and head coach Jim Harbaugh.
Oddsmakers expect this to be a close game between two squads that failed to make the playoffs in the 2023 season.
While the Chargers are favored at home, the Raiders could be frisky after finishing over .500 in the games that Pierce coached last season. With Gardner Minshew in at quarterback, Las Vegas has a higher ceiling than it did in 2023 with Jimmy Garoppolo and Aidan O’Connell.
Using the latest odds, let’s attempt to predict the final score for this matchup, which should help us figure out which side to bet on in Week 1.
Raiders vs. Chargers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Raiders +2.5 (-102)
- Chargers -2.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Raiders: +124
- Chargers: -148
Total
- 40 (Over -112/Under -108)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
This total has come crashing down as the week’s gone on, opening at 42 and falling to 40 ahead of Sunday’s kickoff.
There are a lot of questions on offense for both of these teams and new Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh is likely to look to establish the running game with some uncertainty at the receiver position.
Could we see a rock fight in this AFC West battle?
Raiders vs. Chargers Final Score Prediction
Call me crazy, but I think Las Vegas is live to pull off the upset in this game.
Minshew went 7-6 as a starter with the Indianapolis Colts last season, nearly making the playoffs, and he has a solid receiving corps in Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, and rookie tight end Brock Bowers around him.
Meanwhile, the Chargers let their two top targets (Keenan Allen and Mike Williams) go this offseason as well as their No. 1 running back (Austin Ekeler).
That revamped offense around Justin Herbert leaves a lot of questions heading into Week 1.
Not only that, but the Chargers didn’t exactly light up the scoreboard in 2023, finishing 21st in total points scored.
This should be a close game based on the spread, and we know that the Chargers haven’t exactly had the best home-field advantage in Los Angeles.
I think the Raiders can pull off a Week 1 upset.
Final Score Prediction: Raiders 20, Chargers 16
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
