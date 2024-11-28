Raiders vs. Chiefs Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 13 (Target DeAndre Hopkins)
The Kansas City Chiefs are massive favorites in Week 13 against the Las Vegas Raiders in their standalone matchup on Black Friday – and for good reason.
Las Vegas lost quarterback Gardner Minshew to a broken collarbone in Week 12, putting an already bad offense in a tough spot on a short week against the one-loss Chiefs.
Meanwhile, the Chiefs are hoping to avoid another close game against an inferior opponent after their 30-27 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 12.
This should be a good matchup for Kansas City since the Raiders are one of the worst defenses in the NFL, allowing the fourth most points through 12 weeks.
Here’s a few players to consider betting on to find the end zone in Week 12.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Raiders vs. Chiefs
- DeAndre Hopkins Anytime TD (+145)
- Ameer Abdullah Anytime TD (+235)
DeAndre Hopkins Anytime TD (+145)
The Chiefs have been a tough offense to figure out – backup tight end Noah Gray had two scores in Week 12 – but DeAndre Hopkins has a prime matchup in Week 13.
Hopkins has three scores in five games since being traded to Kansas City, and he found the end zone in Week 12, making five catches for 35 yards. DHop is still playing around 45-60 percent of the Chiefs’ snaps, and he has 24 targets over his last four games with the team.
The Raiders were torched by Denver Broncos No. 1 receiver Courtland Sutton in Week 12 for eight catches, 97 yards and two scores, and they’ve allowed 20 passing scores on the season – the fifth-most in the NFL.
DHop could be in line for a huge game on Friday.
Ameer Abdullah Anytime TD (+235)
This play is contingent on Zamir White and Alexander Mattison remaining out, but both players did not practice and were doubtful – before being ruled out – in Week 12.
As a result, veteran running back Ameer Abdullah stepped in, playing 90 percent of the Raiders’ offensive snaps against Denver.
He finished the game with eight carries for 28 yards and five catches (on six targets) for 37 yards and a score. Abdullah has now caught a touchdown in back-to-back weeks, and he could get a ton of check downs from Ridder against a tough Kansas City defense.
He’s worth a shot to score if he’s on the field for almost every Raiders snap again in Week 13.
