Raiders vs. Vikings Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NFL Preseason Week 1
The Raiders and Vikings start NFL preseason action against one another in what is shaping up to be two of the most compelling quarterback competitions in the league at this point.
The Raiders brought in Gardner Minshew to compete with last year’s starter at the end of the year Aidan O’Connell, and both are neck-and-neck for QB1 in 2024. Meanwhile, free agent signing Sam Darnold has the leg up on first round pick J.J. McCarthy, but the Michigan product will look to wow the coaching staff in his first look at live action.
Here’s everything you need to know for this Week 1 matchup, with odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Raiders vs. Vikings Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Raiders: -3 (-110)
- Vikings: +3 (-110)
Moneyline
- Raiders: -160
- Vikings: +135
Total: 40.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Raiders vs. Vikings How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 10th
- Game Time: 4:00 PM EST
- Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NFL Network
- Raiders Record: 0-0
- Vikings Record: 0-0
Raiders vs. Vikings NFL Preseason Betting Trends
- Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell is 0-6 straight up as a head coach in preseason games
- Kevin O’Connell is 1-5 against the spread (ATS) as a head coach in preseason
Raiders vs. Vikings Key Players to Watch
Las Vegas Raiders
Aidan O’Connell: The incumbent starter is expected to play about a quarter in the preseason, as is Minshew, in hopes that one player can separate from the other in live action. O’Connell appeared in 11 games last season, passing for 2,218 yards with 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Minnesota Twins
J.J. McCarthy: The No. 12 overall pick is expected to see a majority of the playing time on Saturday in the preseason debut as everyone gets to see McCarthy for the first time in real-game action. Can he impress enough to take the starting job from the veteran Darnold?
Raiders vs. Vikings Prediction and Pick
Given O’Connell’s small track record as a head coach, preseason wins and losses don’t seem to be the primary focus for him, so I’m not interested in backing the Vikings as home underdogs.
Instead, I’m angling for the over.
With McCarthy expected to see plenty of run against a group of backups, I believe that he’ll be in position to succeed, and the likes of Nick Mullens playing as the third-string quarterback gives me confidence that the Vikings offense can maintain a decent level of play.
Meanwhile, the Raiders will have O’Connell and Minshew play about a quarter during the game against mainly backups, so both quarterbacks should be able to move the ball while in.
I’ll avoid a side and play the over on Saturday.
PICK: OVER 40.5 (-105)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.