Rams vs. Bears Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 4 (Rams Are Upset Pick to Make)
The Los Angeles Rams have a chance to get back to .500 on the season in Week 4 when they take on the Chicago Bears as road underdogs.
Chicago’s offense got back on track a bit against the Indianapolis Colts, but it has dropped two games in a row after benefiting from Will Levis turnovers to win in Week 1.
Are the Bears deserving of being favored at home on Sunday?
I’m not totally sold on it, and I’ve used the latest odds – and my thoughts on this game – to predict the final score in Week 4.
Rams vs. Bears Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Rams +2.5 (+105)
- Bears -2.5 (-125)
Moneyline
- Rams: +120
- Bears: -142
Total
- 41 (Over -108/Under -112)
The Bears are favored in this game, but oddsmakers appear to be incentivizing betting on the underdog, setting Los Angeles at plus money to cover the spread in Week 4.
Rams vs. Bears Final Score Prediction
This is my favorite upset pick in Week 4. The Rams picked up an impressive win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3, and now they take on a Bears team that shouldn’t be favored against anyone.
Despite being without Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua, Steve Avila and others, the Rams still have enough to win this game.
The Bears have struggled on offense all season and only have a win against the 0-3 Tennessee Titans.
Chicago can’t run the ball, and the team’s offensive line has given Caleb Williams very little help in 2024. While the Rams are 1-2, they fought hard on the road against Detroit before upsetting a contender in San Francisco.
Don’t sleep on Matthew Stafford and company picking up a road win in Week 4.
Final Score Prediction: Rams 24, Bears 20
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.